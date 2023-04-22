Happy New Year

Hello, Globe readers!

As we kicked off this week with Lao New Year celebrations and the nation’s cultural traditions, Thailand fears empty promises ahead of the elections amidst the festivities.

Cambodia's largest monkey farm is facing wildlife trafficking allegations, and children in the Philippines are falling behind in literacy and education.

Globe’s Leila Goldstein,

Thailand is approaching national elections amidst the citizens’ fear of the detrimental impact on the national economy of politicians’ ambitious spending pledges and unachievable promises.

Globe’s Anton L. Delgado,

Cambodia’s biggest monkey farm was alleged to smuggling wild monkeys into U.S. laboratories for medical experiments in the billion-dollar medical industry.

Globe’s Molly Dunlap,

After more than two years of Covid pandemic, The Philippines struggles to catch up on children’s education despite the ongoing efforts of President Marcos Jr. to support schools.

4 – Laos celebrates new year in full tilt with pandemic precautions aside

Globe’s Anton L. Delgado and Beatrice Siviero