Editor’s note: 2019 has proved a year of great change, and ultimately growth, for Southeast Asia Globe. In keeping with an increasingly digital era, after 12 years in print we relaunched as an entirely online publication in January, as well as starting our new membership scheme in recent months. With great change comes great challenges, but as a new decade dawns, we feel better prepared than ever to provide our loyal readership around the globe with the fearless, independent journalism we’ve prided ourselves on delivering since we first launched in 2007.

Throughout 2019, we’ve continued to be among the few outlets in the region to delve into the unseen and unreported across Southeast Asia through our four pillars (Power, Money, Life and Earth). Motivated by a desire to publish hard-hitting journalism in a region often gagged by oppressive governance, we’ve championed the stories of those at the grassroots, whilst challenging those at the top to do better.

So as 2019 draws to a close, we reflect on the year just passed by selecting the most striking imagery to have emerged from Globe Media Asia’s three flagship publications – Southeast Asia Globe, Discover Cambodia and Focus Cambodia.

As we go from strength to strength in the coming months, we want to thank our readers for their unwavering support and wish you all a happy and prosperous new year.

Illustrations by Séra

In late November, Southeast Asia Globe, in partnership with think tank Future Forum, embarked upon an eight-week series, Cambodia 2040, examining how the Kingdom could fare in the decades to come across six key areas. Already tackled have been international relations, food and agriculture, and energy and the environment. Still to be discussed in the coming weeks is the future of work, the future of law and governance and the future of learning. Find out more about the project here.

Photo: Thomas Cristofoletti

Known for its exquisite photography, in-depth features and comprehensive destination guides, the 2020 edition of Cambodia’s premier travel magazine Discover is set to be published in the coming months. In the 2019 edition, we looked at the island of Koh Trong in the middle of the Mekong River. On the island, travellers can explore a vision of rural Cambodian life untouched by the clamour and chaos of the modern world – and, just a short drive away, an intimate encounter with some of the Kingdom’s last Irrawaddy dolphins. Read more here.