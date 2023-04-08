The Anakut Podcast is back

Hello, Globe readers!

1 – Western fashion brands in Myanmar called out for worker abuse

Major international fashion brands continue outsourcing to Myanmar despite the widespread allegations of workers’ abuse and financial support to the military regime. While some push for the brands’ responsible exit from the Myanmar market, others vote for their sustainable stay.

Vietnam’s car producer VinFast has been growing rapidly and expanding to the international market, but the high competition is pushing the country to take major leaps in its production, sparking concerns about financial losses.

Parliament in Malaysia approved two bills that abolish mandatory death sentence and natural life imprisonment after more than four years of moratorium on executions.

