Between history and modernity

Hello, Globe readers!

This week, our features explored the inseparable link between history and progress through different lenses.

As Cambodia welcomed back lost antiquities, the release of sensitive documents on the Khmer genocide sparked a debate over the right balance between open education on the atrocities and the safety of survivors.

In the meantime, Thailand stepped away from the historical dress code for female lawyers, officially allowing them to wear trousers in court for the first time.

Finally, if you wish to support our independent journalism and quality coverage across the region, please become a member of our Southeast Asia Globe community by signing up here. Your support allows us to continue our work by sharing stories for a more informed, inclusive and sustainable future.

We look forward to seeing our community grow bigger and stronger each day.

That’s all for this week.

May you have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the features!

Globe’s Nasa Dip,

Artwork by Emilie Languedoc

After the verdict of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, Cambodia is split between those who see history as a reminder of the atrocities and those who worry about the safety of those survivors who participated in the trial.

2 – Female lawyers allowed to wear trousers in Thai court

Globe’s Beatrice Siviero,

Skirt or trousers? Female lawyers are now allowed to wear trousers in Thai courts. The Bar Association has amended its Ethical Code changing the historical skirt-only rule for female lawyers, marking a step forward in gender equality.

Globe’s Leila Goldstein,