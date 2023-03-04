Hello, Globe readers!

As youths across Southeast Asia are getting more involved in politics and activism, elderly people continue struggling to make it to the end of the month without family support. Meanwhile, the region advances partnerships with the EU on green economy.

The Globe is pleased to introduce our first audio story curated by Leila Goldstein. You can find it at the top of her latest feature on Cambodia’s elders struggling without welfare or family support.

Last but not least, while activists in the Philippines gathered to remember the ousting of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Vietnam elected its new president.

That’s all for this week.

May you have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the features!

Globe’s Leila Goldstein

As Cambodian youths seek better job opportunities in big cities or abroad, older people are in growing need of financial and health support.

Globe’s Beatrice Siviero

Thailand’s youth justice system remains inadequate as child political activists continue facing criminal charges under the lèse-majesté law.

Tristan James Biglete

Activists in The Philippines gathered at Manila’s People Power monument on the anniversary of the revolution that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1986.

Chheang Vaannarith

ASEAN is stepping up cooperation with the EU on sustainable green economy following the region’s 2022 Green Deal proposal.

Liani MK