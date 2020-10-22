MH653 and dairy in Cambodia

This was a gripping piece of history submitted to us by plane crash chronicler Kylan Dempsey. In 1977, a mysterious hijacking caused a 747 carrying more than 100 passengers to crash in swampland just north of Singapore. Kylan combed through blackbox recordings in an attempt to find out just what happened on that fateful night.

Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi unravels some of the major business practices that drive inequality in the globalised garment industry. The Covid-19 pandemic hurt businesses across the world, but for garment producers in Southeast Asia, the crisis was just another moment where buyers in larger economies could flex contractual muscle.

I took a trip down to the farm this past week to learn more about Kirisu, Cambodia’s newest and largest dairy producer. Powered by Israeli tech and agronomists, the farm is making a national bid for mechanised agriculture.

Our latest episode of the Anakut podcast is out! Meng and I took our discussion to the mighty Mekong with Ham Oudom, environmental researcher and consultant, and Pich Charadine, a leading voice of international relations with the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace. The big river is in trouble — here’s what that means for the Kingdom.

Floods have been wiping away people’s homes, dreams and, in tragic cases, their lives. In Phnom Penh, this is especially true for the city’s poorest residents. Horn Chanvoitey, junior research fellow at Future Forum, writes in with her analysis of the quiet desperation that high water brings to those living here in poverty.

Globe reporters Wanpen Pajai and Tara Abhasakun teamed up for this deep report on the power of livestreaming for Thai demonstrators. In the smartphone era, they write, everyone can be a reporter — and almost nobody can censor the news.

Recently released book The Jakarta Method documents the deadly game of trial and error practiced by the CIA in 1960s Indonesia, as the Southeast Asian nation’s US-backed mass killings would become the model for anti-communist purges around the globe.