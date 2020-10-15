Jokowi’s oligarchs and Anakut

The Globe’s first-ever podcast is on a roll! Hit the link to read the synopsis of our second episode, in which we sit down to speak with Chak Sopheap, head of the Cambodian Center for Human Rights, and Ham Pidor, a youth influencer with a growing audience.

Bangkok’s bustle and flow leaves no street untouched, and the historic Charoenkrung Road is no exception. What happens when old meets new on these quintessential blocks of old Thailand? Globe reporter Wanpen Pajai took her camera and her notebook to chat with locals and find the answer.

Maintaining state power can be a balancing act in the sprawling archipelago of Indonesia, but President Joko Widodo may have given up the game with his government’s massive Omnibus Bill and its favours to industry. Contributor Stania Puspa shares the view from Jakarta.

A booming economy has given rise to fast-tracked consumption in Vietnam, and with it mounting waste. The country’s leaders have introduced legislation to curb its plastic habit, but some observers warn it still has the potential to become the world’s garbage dump.

The Siamese crocodile, once thought extinct, has seen a small but encouraging resurgence in Cambodia with around 300 now thought to live in the wild. After a discovery of 15 hatchlings last month, the Globe talked to those trying to save the species.

When social media giant Twitter blocked nearly 1,000 accounts last week linked to the Royal Thai Army for spreading disinformation, few familiar with how the government of Prayut Chan-o-Cha operates would have been surprised.

Buddhists make up a small fraction of the population in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, but a look back at the faith’s origins and evolution in Indonesia reveal a rich and intricate history intertwined with colonialism and nationalism.