The Power of Script

With the rise of the internet age, Southeast Asia is fast embracing change. But within a digital world initially designed for Latin scripts, with poor functionality for many Southeast Asian languages, how does not being able to write in their own language impact the region’s citizens?

A Life in Pictures

Driven from their homes and living in arduous conditions, three Rohingya refugees have been equipped with smartphones and trained in the basics of photography in order to document day-to-day life in Bangladesh’s refugee camps.

Aa COVID-19 Hits Global Economy, Cambodian Workers Face Layoffs

As COVID-19 brings the global economy to a grinding halt, industry insiders warn that Cambodian workers face factory closures and job suspensions as the demand for goods falls in the West. How will an already weakened economy weather this seemingly unending storm?

The Founding Father

Five years ago this week, Singapore’s former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew passed away at the age of 91. From a stumbling meritocracy, to robust economic development, Professor Michael Barr discusses the enduring legacy of the city-state’s cherished founding father.

Quarantine in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital

In a follow up to our hugely popular personal essay by Gaving Wheeldon – a British citizen held in a Vietnamese government COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks – we turn to conditions inside the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, where several foreigners being isolated there have their own story to tell.

The Ugly Face of Cambodia’s Beauty Industry

Returning to one of our most read archive stories from 2017, we looked at Cambodia’s questionable cosmetic procedure industry. Despite the grave dangers associated with procedures in Cambodia, the beauty business in Phnom Penh is booming. [Top Print Read]

If you’d like to contribute your personal essay covering any aspect of life (quarantine or otherwise) during this global pandemic, email a.mccready@globemediaasia.com with the subject “COVID-19 personal essay”. We’d love to hear from you!