The author of this piece, a European expat who has been living in Cambodia for more than a year, has requested that they remain anonymous.

For the first few days, you don’t think you’ll be here very long – and then you’re just in a room. After that first wave of very painful experiences, things got better and you get used to it. You feel some sort of acceptance and indifference, you make a routine.

From when I first got here, things went well for a while until four new people came in. There are only 10 beds here in one room. First, we were three, then we were five and then we were nine and then they told us we were getting one more.

They brought in a very sick older French guy who was coughing a lot, in very bad shape. His oxygen saturation level was flashing red on the machine and all that, he had a very high viral load and the doctor was telling us to stay away from him, to wear a mask.

Everyone kind of panicked, because some people had started testing negative and were worried about getting infected again. And then another Khmer person and the French guy started having very severe symptoms and needed to go on the oxygen tank.

Doctors work on a French patient who has been brought in with severe symptoms. Photo: Supplied

When I came here they went all crazy, it was horrible, the longest thirty minutes of my life. Hospital staff, security, bystanders, they all gather thirty metres from you, take pictures, run away, they all get scared.

I’m just very happy that my name didn’t get published, because a French guy had his passport go online after the police put it on their Facebook. A Canadian guy as well, his passport went online. So I’m happy mine wasn’t all over the news.

When you get tested you have to give a passport and they take pictures. If you’re positive, it’s like the world knows. The French guy, it was the police who put it on their Facebook to say oh we got this guy, he’s positive.

He had to phone the police to ask them to take it down, and they did. When his wife tested positive, it was in the news before even he knew it. So there is a bit of a privacy problem here as well.

Things got a bit out of hand yesterday. They told me my viral load is very low, we’re sure you’ll test negative tomorrow and this and that, but they were giving us false hope. And then I think it hit us hard when we called them and they said, “Yeah, we got them last night and they were positive.”

They couldn’t tell us very well what happened, so the fact they kept the information from us the whole morning and then two people who had tested negative now tested positive again – that scared the people, we thought maybe the people showing high symptoms were reinfecting everyone, or at least not helping with recovery.

For me, it’s been three weeks since my infection, two weeks since I got in here and it has started to be very, very long. Even in China, they discharged people that were still positive but medically declared fit. Medical authorities sent them home to self-quarantine for 2 weeks. Keeping a healthy person locked up in a medical facility puts unnecessary pressure on an already fragile health sector.

Yesterday, I lost my temper and started yelling at the staff, and said they can’t keep information away from us. They’re saying we’re positive but have such a low viral load that we’ll test negative tomorrow, and they’ve been saying that since last Saturday.

I don’t want to sound negative though. I would’ve sounded negative yesterday because there are a lot of things that don’t work. You understand you’re in a developing country, in a public hospital, so things are slow. Like for half a day, we didn’t have any water left so we asked for water and it didn’t arrive until a day later. We didn’t have any water left, they’re not cleaning the floor, don’t do little things like say hello in the morning or ask how you are.

There’s miscommunication, and I think I can handle that because I’ve been here a year-and-a-half, but the older English couple with us are very worried. They don’t know if they have a plane back to the UK and there’s been nobody to help them.

An official representative came yesterday and we all told him all our stories and worries and things, so hopefully they realise there’s a need first of all for better communication with the outside world, and to work out problems in communication between the staff and between results, lab and doctors and all of that.

I think it makes our worries grow because nobody could tell us if we’d get reinfected, if we were still positive if we could become more positive again if more viral people were coming in. Staff come in only a few times a day and are in and out fast, don’t talk much to patients, so we feel that staff are scared. I know that some of them are volunteers so we don’t blame them.

I don’t want to be negative. You have frustrations when you’re inside here because you keep getting ups and downs, positive news, negative news.

The older British couple being held in quarantine. Photo: Supplied

Every single time we take a new test it’s always a moment of hope. When there’s a day without testing, you just go nuts because there’s nothing happening that day.

I’ve been inside for two weeks and have had zero symptoms. Never something other than the few days of fever I had when i was at home, so I’ve always been in good health here. The only thing that gives me hope is the tests. Every time I get food from outside, delivered from friends, that helps a lot. My computer crashed and now my girlfriend is bringing me a new one.

Now, it’s getting to be a bit of a sad view. Everyone tries to have a routine, but some have no routine and do nothing but sit on their phone all day. I try to work out a little bit. I didn’t for a while because they told me not to aggravate my condition, but now I walk outside.

You can’t control what’s happening on the outside, so you feel you want to control what’s going on the inside. So you do meditation, breathing exercises, try to work out a little bit, have a routine. But it’s tough because if you don’t have routine, you stay in bed and try to have the time pass by.

I don’t know how I’ve stayed here for two weeks already. It’s crazy, every single day feels like the previous one and I can’t remember what I did three days ago. It all feels like one long day.

