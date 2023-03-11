LINES OF THOUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

Lines of thought across
Southeast Asia

Everything
else

Southeast Asia Globe is member-supported publication featuring in-depth journalism that promotes a more informed, inclusive and sustainable future. Members work with our team to shape our editorial direction and hold us accountable.

 

Be a part of the story. Subscribe today!


Editorial

Women’s resilience across Southeast Asia

As the world commemorates Women’s Day, the EU says human rights in the Philippines have improved. Plus, climate change forces Cambodian farmers to migrate

Written By:
avatar-Beatrice Siviero
Beatrice Siviero
March 11, 2023
Women’s resilience across Southeast Asia

Hello, Globe readers!

This week, as the world commemorates International Women’s Day, Globe’s Govi Snell wrote a feature on Vietnamese writer Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai and the debut of her second novel “Dust Child.”

Happy International Women’s Day to all who commemorate it.

May you have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the features!

1 – Writing for reconciliation, Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai bridges divides

Globe’s Govi Snell

Vietnamese writer Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai talks about her life story and her upcoming second novel “‘Dust Child.”

2 – Philippines human rights violations persist despite EU optimism

Chris Fitzgerald

The human rights situation in the Philippines might be improving since the beginning of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s presidency in mid-2022, the EU delegation reported. But critics say that the drug war and free-speech repression are continuing.

3 – In Cambodia, climate change is already driving migration

Thong Sariputta

Climate insecurity is becoming one of the primary migration forces across Cambodia as rural farmers can no longer rely on agriculture. 

4 – International Women’s Day: The persistent hope for a better world

Southeast Asia Globe Editorial

The Globe shared some of our past favourite stories of women’s resilience across Southeast Asia.

Read More

Read more articles


Share