1 – Writing for reconciliation, Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai bridges divides
Globe’s Govi Snell
Vietnamese writer Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai talks about her life story and her upcoming second novel “‘Dust Child.”
2 – Philippines human rights violations persist despite EU optimism
Chris Fitzgerald
The human rights situation in the Philippines might be improving since the beginning of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s presidency in mid-2022, the EU delegation reported. But critics say that the drug war and free-speech repression are continuing.
3 – In Cambodia, climate change is already driving migration
Thong Sariputta
Climate insecurity is becoming one of the primary migration forces across Cambodia as rural farmers can no longer rely on agriculture.
4 – International Women’s Day: The persistent hope for a better world
Southeast Asia Globe Editorial
The Globe shared some of our past favourite stories of women’s resilience across Southeast Asia.