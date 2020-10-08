Thammasat and trash in Hanoi

Our inaugural episode of our very first podcast! We sat down with our guests Ou Virak and Chheng Kimlong at Serey Studios in Phnom Penh to talk about Covid-19 in Cambodia. Hit the link to see Anakut in action, hosted by yours truly and the iconic Seavmeng Samoeurth. The podcast can be listened to on Apple and Spotify (not available in Cambodia).

New Naratif has forged a trail for independent media in Singapore but not everybody appreciates that pioneering spirit. We sat down with PJ Thum, editor of the Naratif, to hear about the recent pressure campaign put on him by city-state authorities.

Thai social media filled up this past week with tributes to the student activists murdered in the Thammasat Massacre. As we look back to that terrible day 44 years ago, what lessons can we draw to the youth spirit roiling Thailand now?

Globe reporter Ashley Lampard hit the ground for this in-depth look at the biggest garbage dump in Hanoi, the overflowing Nam Son landfill. Local residents say the trash pile is polluting their land and giving them cancer.

Speaking of garbage, Phnom Penh is filling with it. That’s because workers at Cintri, the city’s leading waste collection agency, which long held a monopoly on the service, are on strike ahead of a new contract bid process launched by public officials frustrated with the company’s poor work history. Will the city be overwhelmed with waste?

In Brunei, a strict public interpretation of the Islamic Sharia law has pushed LGBT individuals into the shadows for fear of harsh punishment. Matthew Woolfe, founder of human rights group the Brunei Project, spoke with transgendered Bruneians to hear how their community is finding ways to cope.

The vendors plying their trade on Phnom Penh’s streets play an invaluable but under-appreciated role supporting life in the capital. But using their makeshift riverside studio, two photographers set out to place these overlooked workers in the spotlight.