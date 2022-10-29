Environmental preservation must become a top priority in Southeast Asia

Hello Globe readers,

This week’s stories feature an urgent call for environment and wildlife protection across Southeast Asia. As Vietnamese and Cambodian markets sell protected wildlife alarming environmentalists and conservationists over threats to wildlife and human health, Thailand needs to quickly tackle major flooding caused by some of the heaviest monsoon rains in 20 years. Meanwhile, designers and artisans across the region are paving their way to sustainable design and infrastructure through an environmentally friendly approach.

In a two-part “Silent Forests” series, Globe’s Anton L. Delgado documents how poaching and commercially driven hunting are threatening wildlife across Southeast Asia and conservationists’ last ’ditch effort’ to protect the region’s biodiversity. In collaboration with The Straits Times, Anton L. Delgado worked closely with Audrey Tan and Mark Cheong who accompanied him across Cambodia and Vietnam and interviewed more than 30 experts, scientists, and environmentalists reporting on the “silent forest syndrome” that threatens not only local wildlife but also human health. The project was backed by Pulitzer Center, Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF), and Rainforest Investigations Network (RIN).

We’re proud to feature the “Silent Forests” series also translated into Khmer, so that it can be accessible to an even wider Cambodian community and readership. Part I and Part II are featured here.

As sustainability digs its way through Southeast Asian environmental policies, designers from across the region are advancing towards using local natural materials for furniture and interiors. Globe’s Managing Editor Amanda Oon reports on innovative sustainable solutions presented at Asia’s largest furniture and design fair.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, informal canal communities are dealing with major flooding caused by some of the heaviest monsoon rains in two decades. Wanpen Pajai reports how the ongoing urbanisation of the Thai capital has reduced the permeable land areas, facilitating flooding of canals across the city.

That’s all for this week. Enjoy the features.