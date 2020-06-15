Black Lives Matter and abandoned Angkor
This week, as the US is rocked by a moment of intense introspection and reflection on the issue of race and equality, we publish an op-ed on the role of the Khmer diaspora in the Black Lives Matter movement, sent to us by our friends over at the Cambodian American Literary Arts Association. We also have a selection of images depicting ancient Angkor as few have seen it in recent decades, with it largely devoid of visitors in recent months with the dramatic downturn in global tourism.
