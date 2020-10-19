World-Class Education grows in Cambodia

The Giving Tree International School celebrates its 12th Anniversary as one of Cambodia’s leading community schools after being authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) as a Primary Years Programme (PYP) School.

As an authorized PYP school, The Giving Tree joins ISPP, AISPP and Northbridge as the only schools in Cambodia to offer this world-class framework. The successful authorization has been widely recognised and celebrated across the social media platforms from both parents, teachers and the broader community.

The Head of School Kate O’Connell, who has held a number of leadership posts in other IB PYP authorized schools around the world, describes the rigorous journey of administrative change and training as a necessary requirement in order to deliver the best practices and standards for learning experiences for their students, stipulated and upheld by the IB.

Despite the authorization and recognition of educational excellence, the school does not intend to increase the school fees in line with its other IB PYP school counterparts. This is to ensure that it continues to be an affordable option for families living in Phnom Penh. This decision reflects the school’s vision and one of the school’s 6 pillars which is to ensure that high quality education is available for all.

In line with its 12th anniversary and PYP authorization, the school has a new brand identity and website to reflect the change and development of the school as it moves forward. Due to the COVID-19 situation the school had originally decided to postpone its celebratory events for the rebranding to a more appropriate time once students had settled back onto the campuses with the new safety and hygiene regulations. “I am incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with our community, and grateful to the families and our team who helped us get to where we are today”, said Kate O’Connell while reflecting on the challenges of the school closures during the COVID 19 lockdown.

The Giving Tree has received a high volume of inquiries since being authorized to reopen by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and is expecting to receive more enrollments with the news of their successful IB PYP authorization.

The Giving Tree International School offers programmes for children aged 18 months to Grade 6. It is currently the most affordable school offering the PYP IB Programme in Phnom Penh. Interested parents are encouraged to contact The Giving Tree International School on Facebook, Linkedin, or e-mail to book for an appointment.



For admissions information regarding The Giving Tree International School please email at hello@thegivingtreeschool.edu.kh