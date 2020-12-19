Thailand’s fight for democracy

Globe reporter Wanpen Pajai took us on a deep dive of Thailand’s upcoming provincial elections, the first for voters since the 2014 coup d’etat. The 20 December contest could be a vital measure of how the Bangkok protest movement is being seen outside the capital, so give this article a read to learn more.

Really insightful media coverage here. A new podcast launchd by an Australian producer and a refugee-turned-advocate is bringing the voices of asylum-seekers stuck in Indonesia to listeners around the world.

With limited resources and great responsibility, how can teachers in Cambodia hold class in the era of social distancing? As Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi found for this partner piece, our latest with the education organisation Caring for Cambodia, schools are pushing to adapt to pandemic conditions in some expected ways.

In a divided Thailand, corruption may be the one major issue to drive unity. Regular Globe contributor and associate professor Mark S. Cogan makes the case for that here.

Migrant workers are a vital part of the Cambodian economy — and, for that matter, economies around the world. In this guest editorial, Kristin Parco, chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration in Cambodia, and Graeme Buckley of the International Labour Organization, team up to speak out for a migration-conscious pandemic response.

On December 14, 1992 – after miraculously surviving decades of war, strife and looting – Angkor Wat was officially listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, we’ve scoured through the pictorial archives to uncover some of ancient monuments more iconic moments.