Thai political schism, ICC probes Philippines

Hello Globe readers,

This week we have some exciting news. Our business magazine Focus Cambodia will be back in print next year. The new edition will combine the business and investment content the publication is known for with the culture and lifestyle features of Discover, our annual travel magazine. We’re starting to work with local business partners, so if you’d like to know more, ask away by sending us an email.

In the meantime, let’s dive right into the features. The Philippines are under the magnifying glass of the International Criminal Court as the organisation continues its probe into extrajudicial killings from 2011 to 2019 as part of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has disavowed the court, Filipino families are looking for justice.

Meanwhile over in Thailand, the populist Pheu Thai — the runner-up of the May elections — announced a split from the leading Move Forward Party in a sudden and controversial move sparking the anger of voters across the country.

Though politics look very different in Vietnam, the recently concluded trial of dozens of defendants for corruption during the national Covid-19 response has possibly given some clues to the workings of the Communist Party. Experts shared with us their layered motivations behind the proceedings.

Last but not least, the Globe spoke with Aung Kyaw Moe, the first Rohingya representative to hold a ministerial position in the Myanmar government, about his journey from escaping persecution to becoming deputy human rights minister to the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

That’s all for today, may you have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the features below.

Latest

Profile

–