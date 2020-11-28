Search for the truth

Almost six months after Thai activist Wanchalerm Satsaksit disappeared off a Phnom Penh street in a seeming daylight abduction, his sister, Sitanun, is in Cambodia searching for the truth. We sat with her and her small team of human rights layers to learn more.

Globe reporter Ashley Lampard comes in this week with a dispatch from the art scene of Vietnam, where the golden rule of museums — Do Not Touch — has been tossed aside in the relentless hunt for social media clout. Art and suffering may be intimately linked, but this is just too much.

The space for press freedom in Cambodia has narrowed dramatically in recent years, but reporters aren’t setting their work aside. CamboJA, a promising collective formed last year with some of the country’s most experienced reporters, has now been shortlisted for an award from Reporters without Borders. Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi has the details here.

The final episode of our first season of Anakut! We chose a slightly meta-topic, that of the media landscape in Cambodia, to tie together many of this season’s themes. We invited our friends Phorn Bopha, a freelance reporter formerly of the Cambodia Daily and Ith Sothoeuth, the media director at the Cambodia Center of Independent Media, the organisation that backs outlet Voice of Democracy. We also had Nov Povleakhena, lead editor of Focus: Ready for Tomorrow, a Khmer language publication aimed at young Cambodians.

How far can the Thai state bend to meet the will of the youth protesters gathering in the Bangkok streets? And what does it mean, exactly, to declare Thailand “the land of compromise”, as said by King Rama X in his unprecedented interview at the start of this month? Globe contributor and political researcher Sek Sophal weighs in with this op-ed.

While there remain no shortage of archive photos documenting Vietnam, this collection of images from 1938 provides a rare and striking glimpse into colonial Saigon after sunset.