Governments on trial

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines states that Myanmar is the only country in the world where the government is still planting new landmines. And as the devices continue to kill and maim people in Myanmar, why is international funding for de-mining actually declining?

In the second installment of our Future Forum eight-part series, we ask how Cambodia is poised to handle a changing global landscape? On the cards is the EBA’s possible withdrawal over the Kingdom’s declining democracy and witchhunt against political opposition, China’s rise as a global superpower and the US-China rivalry that ASEAN finds itself caught in the middle of.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in front of the ICC in The Hague this week, defending her nation from allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority. We spoke with Rohingya refugees living in refugee camps in Bangladesh as they watched Suu Kyi, live on mobile phones, deny the very genocide that’s left them unable to return home.

Next year, the Hun Sen government will remove 10 December as a public holiday, putting an end to Cambodia’s celebrations of Human Rights Day. Our guest writer and Executive Director of the Cambodian Center for Human Rights Chak Sopheap looks at how Cambodia repeatedly violates its promises to respect human rights and democracy.

14 December 2019 marks 27 years to the day that UNESCO listed Angkor Wat a World Heritage Site. To mark this day, we revisit one of our top reads examining the truth behind the ancient city’s downfall as a result of damaging climate change. What can modern cities learn from this? [from our 2018 archive]





