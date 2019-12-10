Stay with Rosewood Phnom Penh this Festive Season to Savor Experiential Gifts and Tantalizing Menus

Give the gift of experiences

Rosewood Phnom Penh’s thoughtful ‘Sense of Experiences’ packages are truly distinctive, personalized gifts that can be shared with family, friends or a special someone – because there’s nothing more valuable than spending quality time together during the holidays. Vouchers can be bought online or directly at the hotel.

The perfect gift for your significant other, the Phnom Penh Retreat (USD318 for two) delivers romance in spades. After settling into a luxurious Executive Room, pop open a bottle of complimentary prosecco at Sora – Phnom Penh’s highest sky bar –followed by a leisurely Japanese dinner at Iza, our robata-yaki grill. The next morning, linger over breakfast at Brasserie Louis before putting your feet up for a 60-minute signature treatment at Sense, A Rosewood Spa.

Designed with wellness enthusiasts in mind, the Absolute Spacation package (USD140 per person) will pamper your loved one all day long with a blissful, 90-minute body massage or facial treatment, a healthy lunch by the pool, and a manicure at the highly exclusive Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez –one of just 20 studios in the world.

And for foodies, the Sense of Romance package (USD240 for two) promises a sophisticated date night at Cuts, where a four-course dinner and a bottle of prosecco await. Perched on the 38th floor, the sky-high restaurant never fails to impress thanks to the selection of premium dry-aged steaks, immense Wine Vault (which contains more than 3,000 bottles), chic red-leather seating, and magnificent views of the legendary Mekong River.

Celebrating with a group? Rosewood Phnom Penh’s Sense of Celebration package (USD450 for 10) will transport you and nine guests to a swish private cabana at Sora sky bar. Invite friends or family to share the panoramic city views, Japanese snacks, cake, and free-flow menu of tipples (including premium Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Roku Gin and Samai Rum) for a night to remember.

Unforgettable festive dining experiences

To celebrate holiday season in style, Rosewood Phnom Penh has decked the halls with sophisticated festive accents, while decadent menus spoil diners across our five restaurants and bars.

Brasserie Louis: For a lavish holiday dinner, book a table at Brasserie Louis where our talented chefs will present distinct menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve with a special focus on European Christmas specialties. On New Year’s Eve, take your five-course dinner up a notch with an optional glass of Champagne, free-flow wine, plus two drink tokens to use at Sora’s New Year’s Countdown party (USD150-180 per person).

Cuts: Ever stylish and sophisticated, Cuts will showcase its world-class culinary flair this holiday with a six-course Christmas Eve dinner (USD225 per person) and a six-course Christmas Day dinner (USD215 per person). On New Year’s Eve, guests can pair a six-courseNew Year’s Eve dinner (USD285-340 per person) with optional free-flow wine and Champagne, as well as two drink tokens for Sora where they can celebrate the New Year amongst the clouds.

The Living Room: This holiday season, the Living Room will serve a Festive Afternoon Tea (USD34 per person) every day from noon to 5 p.m. At this chic address, savor dainty finger sandwiches and meticulous, holiday-inspired pastries while catching up with your nearest and dearest.

Iza: Veering away from Western traditions, izakaya-style Iza offers a more informal holiday dining experience, featuring an eight-course menu (USD100 per person) on Christmas Eve and a seven-course menu on Christmas Day (USD128 per person) that are both brimming with fresh seafood, prime cuts, and delicate Japanese flavors.

On New Year’s Eve, Iza turns a spotlight on seafood with an abundant moriawase platter of jet-fresh sushi and sashimi (USD180-240) – all hand-selected by our chef. In addition, guests can add an optional glass of Champagne, free-flow beer, sake, and two drink tokens for Sora’scountdown event.

Sora: As Phnom Penh’s highest bar, Sora is the place to see and be seen on New Year’s Eve. To ring in 2020 in style, purchase tickets to the epic alfresco soiree (USD50 per person, includes 2 drinks), reserve a private sofa for 10-15 people, (USD1,200-1,800) or claim the entire Mezzanine VIP Area (USD2,500).

When booking a private space, guests will not only enjoy a glamorous outdoor cabana all to themselves, but also several bottles of house spirits, Champagne and gourmet bar snacks to ensure your 2020 kicks off with a bang!

For dining enquiries or reservations, please call +855 23 936 866 or emailphnompenh.fnbreservation@rosewoodhotels.com