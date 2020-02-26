With Southeast Asia, we are still developing countries. We cannot speak about the climate crisis the same way as they do in the US or in Europe

Nanticha (Lynn) Ocharoenchai

Climate Strike Thailand founder

Lynn has been referred to as “Thailand’s Greta Thunberg”, and indeed the 22-year-old environmental journalist and grassroots activist was inspired by the Swede’s Friday for Future School Strikes when she founded the Climate Strike Thailand movement in March 2019.

“It [creating awareness or building a movement] is difficult to measure because it’s not something that you do one day and then the next day you see results,” Lynn tells the Globe. “It takes a while. It goes and spreads indirectly.”

Lynn, who has taken to writing and blogging to voice her concerns about the environment since her freshman year studying at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said that she found Thunberg’s advocacy work resonating with her own frustrations, inspiring her to venture into activism.

In September last year, the Global Week for Future climate strikes – part of the Thunberg-inspired School Strike for the Climate movement – swept the world, taking place in 4,500 locations across 150 countries. Among them were a small but committed band of more than a hundred Thai youth, refusing to attend school and university, who marched into the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Bangkok.

The student strikers read letters to officials demanding the government declare a climate emergency and emphasised the urgent need for a solid response to the climate crisis. The strikers also ‘dropped dead’ in front of the ministry, laying on the ground feigning death as a symbolic act alluding to our collective fate. This defiant behaviour by young students against government officials was an especially bold act in Thailand, a society with a deeply entrenched seniority hierarchy where deferring to elders is expected.

It was this occasion, Climate Strike Thailand’s third protest in 2019, that was the most memorable and impactful one, according to Lynn.

“What happened after was that some really large companies started paying attention to us and influencers started sharing about us. More people got to know about it, and people started joining. That felt like a milestone,” she said.

But Lynn cautions against taking a Western-centric attitude to environmental activism, saying that she realises that the average person living in Southeast Asia, with the myriad of issues they experience on a daily basis, may not be in a position to adopt the same approach seen in the West.

“With Southeast Asia, we are still developing countries. We cannot speak about the climate crisis the same way as they do in the US or in Europe, because we are simply still too underdeveloped to be caring about living sustainably, which is often times very costly,” she said.

With that, Lyn emphasises the importance of communicating with grassroots communities, and using creativity to engage people in environmental work.

“We have to be communicating in a way that is more approachable and relatable, in a way that people can still live their lives normally and without putting too much stress on them having to be so environmentally friendly all the time.”