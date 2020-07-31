Election fever

This week we look at the insights to be garnered from pre- and post-election sentiment among the public in two very different countries across the region. In Singapore, historic gains for the opposition Workers' Party may signal a rising appetite for pluralism in the PAP dominated city-state, while in Myanmar, a recent jade mine tragedy may be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Aung San Suu Kyi's party in the country's ethnic minority-dominated areas.

Malaysian officials will investigate the private Limkokwing University of Creative Technology after students and staff repeatedly pointed to what they described as a climate of racism and discrimination at the school. How did things get to this point? Globe contributor Yao-Hua Law investigated.

Globe reporter and recent globe-trotter Wanpen Pajai just returned to Thailand and experienced first-hand the strict re-entry procedures now in place to welcome nationals home while keeping out Covid-19. Her dispatch from state-run quarantine give us a rare look inside the very human story of homecoming during pandemic.

Globe reporter and confessed train-lover Alexi Demetriadi took a look into a Chinese Belt and Road Initiative project to extend a railway into the heart of the mountainous, land-locked country. But this isn’t just your typical BRI story; Laos has its own aspirations at play and is courting rail investment from more players than just its neighbour to the north. Check it out.

With the Singaporean election now a few weeks behind us, the city-state is left to feel out its new political landscape. But how new is it really? Globe contributors Toh Ee Ming and Kelly Ng examine the situation to see where the opposition winds are blowing today.

We stayed in Singapore a little longer — a lot longer, if you’re looking back 50-plus years — to catch this photo essay showing us the gritty charm of the city as it was in the 1960s. This one came in from our partner publication Saigoneer, based in the eponymous city in Vietnam, and traces a clear line from the glistening city-state of today and its humbler roots more familiar to other cities of the region. Well worth your time.

Globe reporter Ashley Lampard peeled back the layers on Vietnam’s well-publicised recent ban on the wildlife trade. But wait, was it really a ban at all? Not really, Ashley found, but what it actually entails could be a window into the future for the trade — as well as the present of Vietnam’s ongoing fights against Covid-19.

With ever-closer Chinese ties, human rights abuses and shrinking democratic space clouding Cambodia’s reputation internationally, it is youth who could play a vital role as cultural diplomats in promoting the Kingdom’s rich history and society abroad.

With former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak set to find out his fate in his high-profile 1MDB corruption trial on July 28, this once-assured conviction is looking less certain as his party regains some of its influence over the country’s political landscape.

With Myanmar set to head to the polls in November, a deadly jade mine disaster in Kachin State earlier this month could provide a further blow to the popularity of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in ethnic minority areas.