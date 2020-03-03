COURTING OPPOSITION

Sam Rainsy is trying to set the record straight.

Though his thoughts are set on the politics of home, Rainsy is now far off in Paris, where he’s lived in self-exile for the past five years. After a failed attempt to return to Cambodia in November, he was insistent in a recent call to the Globe that his much-hyped campaign was not a futile effort but in fact an orchestrated demonstration of the fear and weakness of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“I showed that the (Cambodia National Rescue Party) was not dead,” Rainsy said of his political party, which was eliminated in November 2017 by ruling of the Cambodia Supreme Court. “Hun Sen banned the party on paper. His propaganda, he said CNRP, my party, is dissolved, it doesn’t exist anymore, it’s dead, Sam Rainsy is finished. But I proved to the country: If the party is dead, why is he so afraid of the dead party? Why would he react so strongly to a dead body?”

In the nearly hour-long call, Rainsy pitted himself against Hun Sen in a political showdown for the ages. The outreach from the opposition figure was unexpected, and he said he wanted to rebut a Globe article published just after his return had fallen short. Even months removed from the news cycle, there was a certain timeliness to the discussion.



The European Union had just began the pullback of its lucrative Everything but Arms trade deal from the Kingdom, a diplomatic reduction made amid what the EU has described as a worsening political and human rights environment. On the domestic front, Kem Sokha, former CNRP president and an ally of Rainsy, was then weeks into a prolonged trial on treason charges that many in the international community have condemned as being politically motivated. Under the ratcheting-up of political and legal pressure, the Cambodian opposition appeared dormant at best.

Talking about Rainsy’s return campaign so many months after the fact felt a bit anticlimatic. At the time, the tension had thickened the air like a rainy season afternoon, largely thanks to a stirring anticipation among the Cambodian public and a full-throated response from the political establishment.

“Attack them wherever you see them — you don’t need arrest warrants at all”, Hun Sen instructed military personnel in early October ahead of the announced Rainsy return, referring to leaders and members of the CNRP returning from exile. Though the words were addressed to soldiers and police, the prime minister was actually urging this decisive, armed action while speaking at a high school graduation in Phnom Penh.

Tensions notwithstanding, when push came to shove last fall, Rainsy made it as close to home as Malaysia. He’d first been turned away from transit by the Thai government, which refused to allow him to pass through on his way to Cambodia.

Though he now claims a five-fold victory over his old adversary on such grounds as media attention and international solidarity-building, Rainsy claims he really just wants to return to Cambodia to face whatever legal challenge the prime minister’s government can provide.

“Put me on trial in place of Kem Sokha”, he said. “The person who was most responsible was me, in my capacity as president. Don’t charge, prosecute Kem Sokha, prosecute me.”

Unless he finds a way to sneak into the country, an option he ruled out, that’s an unlikely outcome.

The CNRP has been the biggest single threat to the rule of Hun Sen and his Cambodian People’s Party, which has for three decades held sway over Cambodia. The challenging party very nearly wrested control in 2013 in a fiercely disputed and irregularity-prone election that sparked months of popular protest. But with the largest opposition group officially disbanded at home and otherwise launched into foreign exile, it’s unclear what path, if any, the wider political resistance to CPP hegemony has to exercise of any real power.

“In short, it’s not looking very good,” said Sebastian Strangio, a journalist and author of Hun Sen’s Cambodia. “It’s unclear where exactly a credible opposition will emerge from, unless the CPP loosens the shackles and allows CNRP to reemerge in some form.”

For his part, Rainsy argues that Hun Sen showed his weakness by scrambling troops and military police in anticipation of the former CNRP chief’s potential return on Cambodia’s Independence Day. Operatives of the party in the country, however, have been firmly under the thumb and in the courts of the CPP government, which arrested on vague charges more than 70 CNRP members and supporters in the aftermath of the dissolution.

Acting CNRP President Sam Rainsy, who leads the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), at his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on November 9, 2019. Photo: Sadiq Asyraf/AFP

Kem Sokha is just one, though he’s certainly the most prominent. He was arrested in September 2017 on a treason charge that many in the international community have condemned as being politically motivated. Sokha is now facing an extended trial as the CPP and state prosecutors accuse him and his party of fomenting a “colour revolution” and plotting to “topple” the government.

The line between toppling and normal democratic transition might be unclear to those outside the prime minister’s office, which is also known as the Peace Palace. Last spring, Kong Monika, a leader of the CNRP offshoot Khmer Will Party, was pressured to clarify a slogan reading “Positive Change” did not signify a wish to topple the government after deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng likened the motto to Khmer Rouge rhetoric. The 19 parties that now jostle in opposition have preemptively tailored their own communications to focus on “constructive” feedback for the government, rather than any direct challenge of its methods or legitimacy.

There’s no need to topple the government or change the regime, but we can give them our recommendations and make reform step by step.”

Despite the seeming proliferation of opposition, these other parties hold no seats in the Parliament, making Cambodia a de-facto one-party state. The closest the opposition can get to power ahead of the 2022 communal election and the national election the year after is within the set boundaries of the Supreme Consultative Council (SCC), a body formed under the auspices of Hun Sen after the 2018 election. That contest was largely rejected as a “sham” by international human rights groups and ushered in all-CPP rule.

According to Cambodia’s National Election Committee, the result of the general election 2018 led to a sweeping victory for the Cambodian Peoples Party, CPP.

Party Votes Seats Cambodian People’s Party 4,889,113 125 FUNCINPEC 374,510 0 League for Democracy Party 309,364 0 Khmer Will Party 212,869 0 Khmer National United Party 99,377 0 Grassroots Democracy Party 70,567 0 Beehive Social Democratic Party 56,024 0 Khmer Anti-Poverty Party 55,298 0 Khmer United Party 48,785 0 Cambodian Nationality Party 45,370 0 Cambodian Youth Party 39,333 0 Dharmacracy Party 29,060 0 Khmer Economic Development Party 23,255 0 Khmer Rise Party 22,002 0

The consultation council of 30 total representatives from 15 parties now meets in the Peace Palace and reports directly to the prime minister. While its members have conducted high-profile investigations of land grabbing and corruption cases, the council has no authority to pass or enforce law. Its recommendations are dependent on the will of the CPP for any formal endorsement.

For many in the council, public talk of reform is limited to the personal, rather than systemic, and though official corruption is called out, there is little mention of the broader CPP-shaped elephant in the room.

Soksovann Vatana Sabung is the leader of the Khmer Rise Party, which he formed in 2018 ahead of the national election. According to information from the Cambodian National Election Committee, his party was the 14th highest vote-getter that year. A businessman who maintained a fiery Facebook presence before his entry into politics, Vatana Sabung has since made a rapid ascent in the Cambodian political scene. He now serves as the rotational president of the SCC and conducts business for Khmer Rise Party in a freshly renovated headquarters decorated with ornate, gold-painted accents.

Vatana Sabung, who also goes by the name William Guang, took a meeting with the Globe in a long office in the Khmer Rise villa. In a tailored suit and thick gold watch, he cut a sharply dressed figure as he held court behind his desk, a large white slab positioned between two columns and backed up by a golden, wall-mounted party seal. Fellow party official Sok Lim explained the pair had just returned from the Chinese embassy, where they had gone to deliver facemasks as a solidarity measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In conversation, Vatana Sabung switched between his capacity as acting president of Khmer Rise and the Consultative Council, the latter of which he promoted as a direct line for reporting corruption to Hun Sen. He intends to campaign for parliament in 2023, but, for now, Vatana Sabung doesn’t see an issue with the general makeup of the Cambodian government.

“We don’t need to change the regime right now”, he said, with Lim translating. “There’s no need to topple the government or change the regime, but we can give them our recommendations and make reform step by step.”

The SCC has been the primary forum for these recommendations and has granted both the CPP and smaller oppositon groups with a rare opportunity to publicly demonstrate an at least nominal crackdown on official malfeasance. Despite its focus on corruption and its public investigations of government officials the body is derided by its critics as a means to legitimise the single-party rule of the CPP while excluding opposition groups from real positions of authority.

Strangio doesn’t believe the council is a legitimate check on CPP power. He suggested it was an element of a democratic facade “consistent with authoritarian states around the world”, particularly those like Turkey and Hungary where strongman leaders are still consolidating power.

“You’re not trying to unify everyone under a strict, unified party, but you’re bringing people under the rough aegis of CPP and Hun Sen’s leadership,” he said. “You accept the principle of CPP leadership, Hun Sen’s leadership, and there’s room for different party identities to exist, mostly in meaningless form.”

Not all of Cambodia’s opposition parties joined the council, and those on the outside are among its biggest detractors.

The League for Democracy Party is one of them. The LDP was founded in 2006 and, led by the sometimes controversial, often-enigmatic Khem Veasna, competed in its first national election two years later. According to the official, contested count, the party is said to have garnered the third-most votes in the 2018 election, in which the CPP took every seat in the Parliament.

Soksovann Vatana Sabung, leader of the Khmer Rise Party and current president of Supreme Consultative Council

LDP Vice President Lee Sangleng and party representative Chhorn Dina dismiss those election results as entirely illegitimate, arguing they won far more of the electorate than the tally shows. The most recent election isn’t the only thing whose legitimacy they question though, and the junior leaders are quick to blast establishment and opposition alike. In the case of the Consultative Council, they don’t much differentiate.

“It’s a joke council,” Dina said with a laugh.

“They have 125 seats”, he said of the ruling CPP, “so what can you do? It’s a puppet opposition.”

Thee LDP isn’t the only semi-prominent Cambodian opposition group to shun the council in favor of direct engagement with prospective voters. Leaders of the Grassroots Democracy Party, originally the party of murdered democratic activist Kem Ley, chose to ignore the SCC as well.

Grassroots party leader Yang Saing Koma, an agronomist and civil society leader before his own political entry, described the organisation’s platform with a broad slate of social welfare goals such as universal healthcare and much-improved public schooling. He said the European Union’s EBA decision had been regretful for its likely impact on Cambodian workers, but said he understood the trade bloc’s motivation and hoped the CPP would work cooperatively with Europe, rather than maintain a combative stance. He could also see some positive potential for a body like the SCC if it were truly an independent council working alongside a competitive parliamentary system.

As it was, Saing Koma thought the council was very much not-that. He chose to reject it because the group appeared more like an emblem of a wider culture of “yes-sir” to the whims of the prime minister than any distinct voice in government.

“The CPP needs to be open for a more pluralistic society, and they need to learn to work with other parties, different opinions to solve the problems,” Saing Koma said. “We’re like water coming from different sources, going into one river.”

Others in the civil society share his general outlook.

Chak Sopheap is head of the independent Cambodian Center for Human Rights, a nonpartisan organisation. She wasn’t as harsh in her assessment of the council, and even said a consultative committee could have a positive role to play in the government. Even still, she had little positive to say about the group.

“The role of the Council is vague and its creation appeared to be a response to the backlash from the election,” Sopheap said. “It cannot be a substitute for strong and varied political opinions in Parliament, nor does it justify our lack of multi-party democracy.”

Those who joined the council would argue their time in Parliament has simply yet to come, provided they play by the rules — both the official ones and those that go unspoken.

The Supreme Consultative Council is promoted by the CPP as a forum for democratic expression. Its critics say it’s a form of “puppet opposition”

Vatana Sabung of Khmer Rise Party summarised his main goals as fighting corruption and changing attitudes: First, in government officials who “have authority but do not serve the people well”, and secondly among the Cambodian people themselves.

“We want to change their mindset and let them join more with politics and we also want to train the youth”, he said.

That political education would take place in the bounds of what they described as a specific brand of “Cambodian democracy”, a school of thought they maintained could not be easily compared to other political systems.

“Cambodians, they’re not afraid of talking about politics”, Vatana Sabung said, but he added “[our] freedom of political talking is different from the rest of the world.”

“That’s why we’re training them, if they join political activity, they have the right of speech, but we want them to understand the rule of law”, he continued.

That rule of law is often at odds with freedom of speech in the Kingdom. Last year, a man was imprisoned for more than five months on charges of incitement and “public insult” after making social media posts critical of the government.

In the gilded offices of Khmer Rise, the two party leaders said they would not blame the government for any national mishaps. That included the recent partial retraction of the Everything but Arms trade deal, though it’s unclear they really saw that as any shortcoming of the CPP government — the men also described the EU move as a disappointing attempt at regime change waged by outside powers.

“We have 100 percent freedom to be an opposition party, but what we are in opposition is based on constructive ideas”, Vatana Sabung said. “When [the ruling party members] are wrong, we give them advice.”

The leaders at Khmer Rise headquarters distance themselves from the CPP, but it’s not altogether certain what actually differentiates them in terms of broad policy vision. Other parties in the council vow their opposition while maintaining a similar tack as the Hun Sen government, or even advancing the deeper political goals of the CPP.

“They haven’t won an election but they’re asking the government to step down,” Sros said.

Pich Sros, 41, is the head of Cambodian Youth Party. Sros has been involved in politics for much of his adult life, spending his first years hopping between parties looking for a fit. That early trajectory put him in contact with the CNRP and Kem Sokha, with whom he worked before parting ways. He eventually went as far as denouncing his former colleagues and filing in 2016 the initial complaint to dissolve the CNRP.

At the time, he suggested to local media he’d been personally disappointed with the party’s work. Recently, he echoed the line of state prosecutors and CPP officials and told the Globe he believed Sokha and the CNRP were attempting to “topple” the Cambodian government with the help of foreign advisors.

To that effect, Sros made reference to the Lon Nol coup of 1970 to suggest the former opposition leader Sokha was an agent of foreign powers. Like Vatana Sabung at Khmer Rise Party, Sros also alluded to issues of sovereignty and foreign meddling in the recent European Union decision on EBA.

Demonstrations launched at the beginning of 2014 drew mass dissent after the previous year’s contested election

When differentiating between normal democratic transition and the toppling rhetoric often used by CPP, Sros said he believed the latter was evidenced in 2013 when CNRP won 55 seats in the national government — a haul that put them in close range of the CPP, which came away with 68 seats — and contested the results.

“They haven’t won an election but they’re asking the government to step down”, Sros said.

Others in the opposition have a different perspective on that.

It wasn’t long after the ballots were counted in 2013, the opposition alleged voting irregularities and intimidation by the ruling party.

The move sparked public demonstrations that lasted until the next year. However, when the rallies subsided, sending hundreds of thousands of people back to ordinary life, the CNRP did take their seats in Parliament and joined the government.

In the present day, Lee Sangleng, vice president of the LDP, derided his former opposition peers for making that decision. He argues they’d wasted their momentum on the streets and legitimised the CPP by accepting the results of the protested election, all while alleging they’d been cheated by the system.

“The CNRP leadership is very weak, but the people in this country are very strong”, Sangleng said.

Whatever catharsis hindsight brings, Cambodians today are left with the flat reality of the state.

CCHR head Sopheap said her organisation has no special interest in politics beyond a vision of the country where people “enjoy their fundamental human rights and [are] empowered to participate in democracy.”

That’s not what she sees right now.

“The current situation in Cambodia is not conducive to rebuilding our democracy or encouraging the protection of human rights”, Sopheap said in an email, pointing to what she described as a dramatic erosion of the civil society over the past three years.

She also dismissed the notion of a country where speech is free or where politics could be practised in good faith. Sopheap said recent years have instead been marked by state attacks on independent media, judicial harassment of journalists and human rights workers and restrictions on a broad spectrum of civil society groups.

“This has fostered a climate of fear in which the public are scared to express their political opinion, affiliate with a political party or speak out against the government,” she said.

It’s unclear now what, if anything, could change the political mathematics of Cambodian opposition, particularly in a system clinched today by just one party.

While both Sros and Vatana Sabung spoke against the EU decision to start rescinding the Everything but Arms deal, representatives of the bloc and its European allies have explicitly mentioned a lack of real opportunity for opposition candidates as among their reasons to begin the pullback. In theory, the governmental changes encouraged by the EU would help opposition parties like theirs to compete in open elections; in practice, Hun Sen’s government says it can go on without the preferential trade agreement so long as it has the continued economic support of top trade partner China.

From beyond the walls of the Supreme Consultative Council, the LDP leadership was quick to blast the current leadership structure as an undemocratic system looking out only for “sovereignty for the government” in its dealings with the EU, especially with so much at stake for the Cambodian economy. But Sangleng also had rough words for those who long pulled the opposition along and, in his view, had squandered support among the Cambodian people through infighting and nepotism. To his eyes, the party had reolved on a form of personalized, vanity leadership that prioritized the status of figureheads like Rainsy at the expense of building a truly powerful movement. He gave an exasperated laugh when describing how hundreds of thousands of Cambodians took to the streets for the CNRP even as it was only to achieve what he viewed as yet another loss to the ruling party.

“How can a corrupt knife cut a corrupt thing? It can not”, he said of the embattled opposition party. “They must be replaced.”

Love them or hate them, the party of Sam Rainsy and Kem Sokha ran a gauntlet that still appears to be the only way ahead for those like Sangleng, who ruled out the notion of protesting almost immediately. Though he maintains CNRP was once in a position to capitalise on street activity, he says that kind of politicking is too dangerous now.

The younger leader is now betting that his own party can navigate the pitfalls with more resolve, a future he hopes to win through organising in-person and via the Internet.

Sokha is still awaiting the outcome of his personal gauntlet in the courts. From afar, Rainsy says direction of the party has consolidated around himself as acting president.

He has no immediate plans to mount another attempt at return. Instead, Rainsy is now talking of biding his time and waiting for the ruling party to give way, whether that be through domestic tension, international pressure or both.

He had little to say for the existing field of opposition.

“My main asset is popular support — and I’m not going to spoil it,” Rainsy said. “Everyone agrees that there is no democracy without opposition and, in the present situation in Cambodia, there is no opposition without CNRP.”