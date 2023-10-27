Counting on coal: A visual guide to Cambodia’s big bet on fossil fuel

An investigation of Cambodia’s three planned coal-fired power plants found the sites stalling as uncertainty continues to cloud the future of coal

Three years ago Cambodia defied the global push for clean energy by doubling down on fossil fuels.

After companies and embassies expressed concerns about coal, the Cambodian government pledged that its plans to develop three new coal-fired power plants would be the Kingdom’s last foray into coal-fuelled electricity.

Since 2020, energy production globally has continued to diversify away from coal, as volatile markets rock the industry and spike fuel prices. Despite surviving China’s funding cuts to overseas coal, the planned power plants in Koh Kong and Oddar Meanchey are in varying stages of inertia, plagued by long delays. Meanwhile in Sihanoukville, the operations of two of Cambodia’s active coal complexes in the same district are raising concerns among local residents.

Southeast Asia Globe reported from each of these locations. While taking more than 4,300 images, Globe spoke to 35 people about the projects; from concerned residents and struggling fisherfolk to plant workers, local officials and energy experts. Read Part I of Globe’s Counting on Coal project and continue to see Part II, an accompanying photo story. Click or tap any image to expand for a slideshow.

Oddar Meanchey province

In Oddar Meanchey, the 265-megawatt, semi-built Han Seng project missed its deadline to go online last year. Falling revenue for the Chinese companies in charge pivoted the project to new contractors, who are sticking with coal but also investing in solar energy production at the same power plant.

Chrek Pechneng, who proudly shared that she is the only female commune chief in Oddar Meanchey, said she has conflicting feelings about coal activity in her district. “I want electricity to be accessible to everyone in my community, but I am also concerned about the health risks to workers and local people,” she said. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. Chrek Pechneng

Roeun Phearin, who was a commune consultant for the Han Seng power plant, has received no new information about the plant during the long pause of its construction. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. Two kilometres from the semi-built power plant, down the provincial road connecting Anlong Veng and Trapeang Prasat, is an active coal mine that one day hopes to supply the Han Seng project. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

The Han Seng power plant has been dormant for more than a year, according to local residents and officials. For those in Oddar Meanchey, there are no clear reasons why and no set date for construction to resume. Photos by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Heaps fof earth and coal at the Yun Khean coal mine two kilometres from the semi-built Han Seng power plant. The active mine is small but is proposed to one day supply the nearby plant. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. Chunks of coal at the Yun Khean coal mine two kilometres from the semi-built Han Seng power plant. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Koh Kong province

In Koh Kong, the Royal Group of Cambodia conglomerate has yet to break ground on a 700-megawatt power plant scheduled to go online this year. Though former residents continue to allege unfair deals and heavy-handed evictions.

On overview of one of two land concessions given to the conglomerate Royal Group by the Cambodian government. While the first, given for a coal power plant, has seen little to no activity, the area given to the company in a second concession within a national park is steadily being cleared. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

A former resident evicted from the concession area shows a picture of his former home, which he says was destroyed by government officials. As he had no title for the land, the resident received no compensation for lost property. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. The proposed site of the Royal Group coal power plant has seen little to no activity. The plant was initially intended to go online this year. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Cambodia’s two active coal-fired power plants in Sihanoukville are visible across the bay of Kampong Som in Koh Kong, where Royal Group’s stalled power plant project remains dormant. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. Residents who previously lived within these two concessions allege heavy-handed evictions by a government taskforce at the behest of Royal Group. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe The proposed site of the Royal Group coal power plant has seen little to no activity. The plant was initially intended to go online this year. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Sihanoukville province

In Sihanoukville, Cambodia International Investment Development Group’s (CIIDG) new 700-megawatt coal project shares a road with the already operational 250-megawatt Cambodian Energy Limited (CEL) power plant complex. Steung Hav residents fear for the effects these two coal sites could have on their health and environment.

A Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin comes up for air by coal loading docks that supply two power plants in in Steung Hav district. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Cambodia’s active coal-fired power plants are concentrated in the district of Steung Hav in Sihanoukville province. Photo by Anton L. Delgado Fishing boats pass the two active coal-fired power plants in Steung Hav. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. Sun sets on the coal loading docks in Steung Hav district as workers make their way home. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Fisherman Hang Dara stands by the bow of a fishing boat with a power plant in the background. He and others who make their living on the water believe coal activities have had a negative impact on the fish in waters around Steung Hav district. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. A security guard for Cambodian Energy Limited, which operates the Kingdom’s previously built coal power facility. He lives two kilometres from the active plant. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe. As a coastal community, many Steung Hav district residents are fisherfolk – a trade memorialised by a sculpture at one of the district’s main roundabouts. Photo by Anton L. Delgado for Southeast Asia Globe.

Contributed reporting by Andrew Haffner, with translations by Sophanna Lay and Nasa Dip.

This article was supported by a ‘News Reporting Pitch Grant’ from the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation in Cambodia.