Cambodia’s hidden LGBTQ+ language, repurposing explosives, VR in Lion City

This week, we lead with a fascinating piece by Fiona Kelliher on “pia saa Sor“, a language often used by Cambodia’s LGBTQ+ community to build safe and shared spaces, especially for transgender women and queer men. But Khmer Rouge survivors also relied on the language, providing an uncommon bridge in some families.

Closing out his three-part series on landmines and unexploded ordnance, Anton L. Delgado visited Southeast Asia’s only explosive harvesting programme solely supporting mine action. In photos, video and text, he covered how grenades, bombs and other leftovers from the Kingdom’s past are defused and repurposed. Occasionally turned into barbeques but more often used to detonate large landmines, the harvested explosive material is helping restore Cambodia’s once war-torn landscape.

Over in Singapore, Amanda Oon entered digital worlds to highlight Singapore’s moves to integrate virtual reality within its tourism sector. Whether to showcase art, reflect on the evolving impacts of climate change or explore modern renditions of Singapore’s heritage, the Lion City’s VR spaces are already drawing audiences.

Across Southeast Asia, the need to increase rice production and meet surging demand must take into consideration the environmental costs of expanding agriculture, Paul Teng argued. While insufficient rice will most affect the region’s poorest, expanding rice cultivation will also further greenhouse gas emissions. Innovative and disruptive farming infrastructure could provide a way to improve food security and sustainability.

