A slice of history
This week, the Globe marks two significant dates in Vietnamese and Cambodian history. On April 29 1970, US and South Vietnamese troops entered Cambodia to fight the Viet Cong, a campaign that would ultimately result in a significant political victory for growing maoist rebels the Khmer Rouge. April 30 1975 would also see Saigon fall to North Vietnam, with South Vietnam's government surrendering unconditionally, ending the war. As ever, we're also calling for submissions for our Tales of the Pandemic series looking at how life has been impacted across the region due to Covid-19. Get in touch with your personal essay!