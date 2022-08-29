Winners of the 7th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards 2022 represent the leading lights of real estate

Awardees of the prestigious annual competition were honoured at the landmark Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra

Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards tonight (26 August) announced the recipients of this year’s PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards, marking the gala event’s triumphant 2022 edition.

Supported by Panasonic Cambodia, CBRE Cambodia, and Jotun (Cambodia) Ltd., the 7th Annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards celebrated the leading lights of Cambodian real estate in a black-tie dinner and ceremony held at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra ballroom.

A total of 36 categories were presented during the festivities. Prince Real Estate Group won the top award of the year, Best Developer, as well as the title for Best Mixed Use Developer, bolstered by its Best Mixed Use Development win for Prince International Plaza. Another project, One Tropica, earned the Best Housing Masterplan Design award.

Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd, named Best Breakthrough Developer, won multiple awards for its project Kambujaya Residences. Angkor Palace Development Co., Ltd., winner of the Best Boutique Developer title, also gained various accolades for its projects Angkor Palace Resort & Spa and Palace Greenpoint.

The Best Industrial Developer title was awarded to C.I.A.C Investment Limited, which also received the Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction. Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd was named Best Lifestyle Developer, buoyed by multiple wins for The Botanic City, which includes The Botanic City (The Palace), winner of the coveted Best Housing Development (Cambodia) award. The sought-after Best Condo Development (Cambodia) award went to Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd., which also won the Best Waterfront Condo Development title.

Other winning projects this year were Bar Menaka by Sivilai Hospitality; Borey Lorn City Lotussea by 5LH Lorn City Development Co., Ltd; Borey Ty Leang Dangkor Green Park by TL (Cambodia) Property Development Co., Ltd; KY iCenter by KY Development; Singbuild by Singbuild Construction Co., Ltd.; TheCommune by Gold Wings Venture Co., Ltd.; The Royal Condominium by Orkide Villa 2 Co., Ltd.; and The Waterfront Community Mall by Blissful Capital Co., Ltd.

Charles Vann, executive vice-president of Canadia Group (whose subsidiaries include the Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation) and director of Cambodia Airport Investment Co. Ltd., accepted the golden statuette for the Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year award, which was presented to him by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report Magazine for his transformative contributions to the Cambodian infrastructure and property sector. He has been instrumental in the development of the Techo International Airport as well as Koh Pich Satellite City, among many other infrastructure and real estate projects.

Vann said: “It is an incredible moment, not just for me, but for the entire team of Canadia Group and OCIC to be recognised by PropertyGuru as the 2022 Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year. Being recognised with a PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is the ultimate honour in regional real estate with both national and regional recognition. Thank you for honouring, recognising, and celebrating the highest levels of achievement of the real estate industry in all facets.”

Hari V Krishnan, chief executive officer and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, heralded all the awardees with a statement: “I warmly congratulate the winning property developers whose projects have shone a light on Cambodian real estate excellence this year. From stunning boreys to luxurious waterfront condominiums, the winning developments of the PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards illuminate the nation’s economic growth and prosperity.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We celebrate all the Winners and Highly Commended developers who have set shining examples of the Gold Standard of real estate in Cambodia. It’s exciting to return to a kingdom bustling with well-designed, high-quality real estate developments, from opulent riverside projects in Phnom Penh to outstanding landed homes in Sihanoukville. Cambodia is truly making an impact in Asia with these award-winning innovations and developers’ willingness to meet the aspirations of property seekers both at home and abroad.”

This year’s list of awardees was selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising some of the country’s top real estate experts and thought leaders, namely Sorn Seap, chairperson of the Awards in Cambodia and executive vice-president of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association; Jenny Chea Sok You, architect and managing director, CMED Construction; Jovany Antonio, managing director, DA&G Asset Management; Kinkesa Kim, associate director, CBRE Cambodia, Research & Consulting Services; Lim Veasna, partner & attorney-at-law, commercial arbitrator and mark agent, Vinaya Law Firm; Michael Freeman, operations leader – Asia, Cova Group; Michel Cassagnes, managing director, Archetype Cambodia; Simon Griffiths, managing director, The Mall Company; Dr. Simon Vancliff, CEO, WB Sport Village Co., Ltd.; and Thida Ann, managing director, ProPnex Cambodia.

HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, upheld the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the selection process under the leadership of Paul Ashburn and his team at HLB International Real Estate Group. He was joined by Rossathon Charoenpakdee, senior consultant for business services and outsourcing, and Alexander Jackomos, consultant for business services and outsourcing.

The Awards in Cambodia kickstart the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series of celebrations, which culminates with the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 9 December. Main winners of the Awards in Cambodia will be eligible to vie for Best in Asia titles at the series finale in Bangkok, Thailand.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 7th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards 2022 programme is supported by gold sponsors Panasonic Cambodia and CBRE Cambodia; silver sponsor Jotun (Cambodia) Ltd.; official channel partner History; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official PR partner Two Way PR; media partners Construction & Property and Southeast Asia Globe; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; supporting association EuroCham Cambodia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

7th PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: Prince Real Estate Group

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: C.I.A.C Investment Limited

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Prince Real Estate Group

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Angkor Palace Development Co., Ltd.

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: The Royal Condominium by Orkide Villa 2 Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: The Botanic City (The Palace) by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Pochentong by Orkide Villa 5 Co., Ltd.

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd.

Best Boutique Housing Development (Phnom Penh)

WINNER: Kambujaya Residences by Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Angkor Palace by Angkor Palace Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Development (Greater Phnom Penh)

WINNER: Borey Ty Leang Dangkor Green Park by TL (Cambodia) Property Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Arey Ksat by Piseth City Investment Co. Ltd.

Best Residential Development (Sihanoukville)

WINNER: Borey Lorn City Lotussea by 5LH Lorn City Development Co., Ltd

Best Township Development

WINNER: The Botanic City by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Arey Ksat by Piseth City Investment Co. Ltd.

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Prince International Plaza by Prince Real Estate Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Arey Ksat by Piseth City Investment Co. Ltd.

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Le Urban Eco Park by C.I.A.C Investment Limited

Best Waterfront Community Mall

WINNER: The Waterfront Community Mall by Blissful Capital Co., Ltd.

Best Entertainment Development

WINNER: Bar Menaka by Sivilai Hospitality

Best Smart Building Development

WINNER: KY iCenter by KY Development

Best Renovated Resort Development

WINNER: Angkor Palace Resort & Spa by Angkor Palace Development Co., Ltd.

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: The Botanic City (The Palace) by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Apsor Mera by Bosba Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Pochentong by Orkide Villa 5 Co., Ltd.

Best Boutique Housing Architectural Design

WINNER: Kambujaya Residences by Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Lorn City Lotus Villa by 5LH Lorn City Development Co., Ltd

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design

WINNER: TheCommune by Gold Wings Venture Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Prince International Plaza by Prince Real Estate Group

Best Entertainment Architectural Design

WINNER: Bar Menaka by Sivilai Hospitality

Best Housing Masterplan Design

WINNER: One Tropica by Prince Real Estate Group

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: The Botanic City by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Arey Ksat by Piseth City Investment Co. Ltd.

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Kambujaya Residences by Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Borey Ty Leang Dangkor Green Park by TL (Cambodia) Property Development Co., Ltd

Best Entertainment Interior Design

WINNER: Bar Menaka by Sivilai Hospitality

Best Office Interior Design

WINNER: Singbuild by Singbuild Construction Co., Ltd.

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: The Royal Condominium by Orkide Villa 2 Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: The Botanic City (The Palace) by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

Best Boutique Housing Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Kambujaya Residences by Kambujaya Development Co., Ltd

Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Palace Greenpoint by Angkor Palace Development Co., Ltd.

BEST OF CAMBODIA AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Cambodia)

WINNER: Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Development (Cambodia)

WINNER: The Botanic City (The Palace) by Orkide Villa 3 Co., Ltd.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: C.I.A.C Investment Limited

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Cambodia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Charles Vann, Executive Vice-President, Canadia Group and Director, Cambodia Airport Investment Co. Ltd.