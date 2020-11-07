Will the Thai monarchy survive?

The question may be provocative to some but it’s on the minds of many as a roiling Thailand increasingly scrutinises its flamboyant king. Another sharp analysis from Mark S. Cogan, associate professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Kansai Gaidai University in Japan.

A nice thought-provoker here from Globe reporter Alexi Demetriadi. It’s seldom that literary works from abroad are published in Khmer, leaving many in Cambodia without access to major titles. This local publishing house is aiming to change that, and they’re blazing ahead with the works of French Existentialist Albert Camus.

If you’ve read enough and just need some audio salve, look no further than this. On this Globe podcast, our noble hosts (also known as myself and Meng) bring on guests to talk about some of the biggest topics in Cambodia. This week, we got down to leapfrogging into the future. I personally really like this episode, so give it a listen — if not for you, then for me. I’ve had a long week!

Cambodia’s recent turn to coal-fired energy has raised eyebrows among investors, with global brands in particular reluctant to operate using dirty power. But for those in the renewables sector, there are still plenty of reasons for the Kingdom to look on the bright side.

It happens every year. It’s normal, to an extent, for the communities impacted. But this year’s record-breaking floods in Vietnam are different, with the devastating effects of decades of environmental mismanagement beginning to show.

Recent weeks have seen some of the worst flooding in Cambodia for decades, leaving communities across the Kingdom submerged. What has resulted has been death and injury, displaced households, and major interruptions to the education of young students.