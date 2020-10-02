The Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra to open its doors once again

Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is greatly excited in preparing the hotel reopening on October 19 2020.

As the hotel opened in October 2000, the story seems to repeat itself at the dawn of seeing the doors of the iconic resort open again 20 years later. Temporarily closed since April due to the pandemic, many areas of the hotel have been renovated.

Prior to its reopening, the resort is taking action to offer stringent sanitary measures and reinforced protocols to welcome guests, following ALL Safe – a program launched by Accor which certifies the property to be above local and international sanitary standards.

Pascal Tadin, general manager, commented that the hotel is looking forward to opening in a safe and sensible way. “We had to adapt ourselves during this year which was supposed to be magical for us with the 20th Anniversary celebration,” he said. “Today, we are getting ready to welcome back our guests in a safe environment and in a partially refurbished hotel.”

The hotel will offer exclusive deals from 19 October until 30 November with room rates starting from $99 net per night. All offers are available on www.sofitel-angkor-phokeethra.com and booking h3123-re@sofitel.com or +855 63 964 600.