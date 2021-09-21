The Idea in collaboration with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications launches Brand Design Training Series to create stronger MSME brands

With support from the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications and sponsored by MSI Cambodia, The Idea Consultancy is hosting a Brand Design Training Series to enable MSMEs realise their full potential through design thinking, aesthetics and consistency

Since March 2020, The Idea Consultancy has been helping MSMEs advancing their business skills through crisis management, digitalization and design. Galeno Chua, Founder of The Idea or more commonly known as ‘Mr. G’ says that, “great design not only leads to great products and services, but lower costs and smoother processes that absolutely do not have to hurt the environment or communities. If we can arm our decision-makers in Cambodia with great design methodologies which are proven to work in Cambodia, we will see more consumer trust, more profitability, happier communities and a healthier environment. We should absolutely share how we’ve designed these successes.”

For the past couple of months, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications has been working on various initiatives from creating solutions for a safer cyberspace and digital readiness in Cambodia. “During a crisis like the pandemic, we must come together and share what we can offer – best practices, experience, knowledge, technology, and platform to support MSMEs because by supporting small & local businesses we are supporting our community and our country,”says Dr. Seng Sopheap, President of Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology.

Over 200 people registered for the training after the schedule was shared via multiple social media channels on Facebook and Telegram. Participants joined the virtual training session from across the country – Phnom Penh to Siem Reap to Preah Vihear coming together on Zoom to understand and discuss various aspects of brand and business design. “I feel more motivated to continue with my brand conceptualization journey,” says Maria Confina Labao, President & CEO of CEMJ Foods Inc./ Impact Officer of Global Shapers Community – Davao Hub, one of the participants in the training.

All of this would not be possible without the support of MSI Cambodia who sponsored the full training series as part of their commitment to push the boundaries of design in Cambodia and help MSMEs design to the fullest potential. “We are always committed to being innovative and aesthetic in design to enhance the customer experience across fields. It is a great opportunity for this collaboration with The Idea Consultancy and the support from the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications to increase efficiency through good designs.” says Marcos Tseng, Marketing Manager for Cambodia.

There will be 10 training in total including Principles of Brand Design Package 101 and Customer Journey, which were already covered last week. The upcoming training will focus on 7Ps of Marketing with Empathy, Brand-Building through visual design and communications, and followed by Principles of Design-Thinking led by Mr. G, Sanghamitra Mandal, and Sofia Perez from The Idea. On this note, all the training is hosted in both languages, Khmer and English. Catch the next training schedule at The Idea’s Facebook page and check out past training sessions.