LINES OF THOUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

Lines of thought across
Southeast Asia

Everything
else

Southeast Asia Globe is member-supported publication featuring in-depth journalism that promotes a more informed, inclusive and sustainable future. Members work with our team to shape our editorial direction and hold us accountable.

 

Be a part of the story. Subscribe today!


Myanmar coup

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops

Myanmar rebel group claims junta troops breached ceasefire in the only region of the country that has seen no post-coup crackdown

Agence France-Presse
February 7, 2022
Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops
A woman sells fish in Maungdaw town market in the restive Rakhine state on January 24, 2019. Maungdaw was the epicentre of a brutal military crackdown in 2017 that forced some 720,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee over the border to Bangladesh. Photo: Richard Sargent/AFP

A Myanmar rebel group said Monday that junta troops attacked its fighters in breach of a ceasefire, accusing the military of trying to destabilise the only region of the country that has seen no post-coup crackdown.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since last February’s putsch, with a brutal crackdown on dissent and increased fighting in borderlands involving ethnic armed organisations.

Days after the coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a ceasefire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has for years fought a war for autonomy for Rakhine state’s ethnic Rakhine population.

On Friday junta troops entered an AA base in Maungdaw township, sparking three hours of clashes, a spokesperson for the group told AFP, adding one of its fighters had been killed.

“There is high tension militarily, which could break out any time,” he said.

“It seems as if the military wants to destabilise Rakhine’s stability and calm.”

A junta spokesman said a number of border police had been killed in a mine attack on February 4, but blamed a local Rohingya insurgent group for the attack.

“We are still investigating the presence of the AA situation there,” said spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 displaced more than 200,000 people across the state, one of Myanmar’s poorest. 

After the coup, the junta ended a 19-month internet shutdown in the state of around one million.

The AA previously reported its fighters had clashed with junta troops in November.

Rakhine state, home to both the Rohingya and a largely Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority, has been a tinderbox of conflict for decades.

The military drove out more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims from the state in a 2017 campaign that United Nations investigators have called genocide.

Rights groups have also accused soldiers of committing war crimes including extrajudicial killings in their later campaign against the AA.

© Agence France-Presse

Read More

Read more articles


Share

Powered by WP Socializer