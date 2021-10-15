Prudential launches Cambodia’s first digital personal accident life insurance

Road traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of deaths and injury in the Kingdom averaging 13,700 injuries and 5.4 deaths daily. Additionally, out of pocket expenses on healthcare in 2020 were $0.8B indicating that in the event of hospitalisation and medical treatment, many have to pay for these expenses on their own.

To help Cambodians financially plan for unexpected accidents, Prudential Cambodia, the largest life insurer in the Kingdom has launched PRUMySafety, a first of its kind innovative digital personal accident life insurance.

The product provides benefits for the following events caused by a road accident:

Bone fracture Loss of one limb Benefit for each day of hospital stay due to a road accident Benefit in case of death or total and permanent disability due to a road accident

Customers can purchase PRUMySafety on the Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) App starting at only $7.25 per year. Customers can additionally choose from 4 packages that suit their needs. The product is very convenient to purchase as the whole journey is completed in a few clicks on Pulse. The policy is issued immediately, and customers can manage their policy, update their details and even make a claim 24/7 through the App from the comfort of their home.









“Our mission is to provide trusted healthcare and financial protection to ALL Cambodians. We have ensured that this product is simple to understand, easy to purchase, convenient to manage and claim, available 24/7 and secure. We are excited to be able to provide this first of its kind offering.” said Mr. Sanjay Chakrabarty, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Cambodia.

Pulse is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. It is available to download for free on both Android and iOS. Pulse was launched in Cambodia in Oct 2020 and has over 1M downloads.

For more details on PRUMySafety, please visit https://www.prudential.com.kh