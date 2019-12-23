Peninsula 2019 Year-End Sharing Session a huge hit

Cambodia is one of South East Asia’s fastest growing countries with a robust GDP growth of 7.5% recorded by the World Bank in 2018 and according to the Asian Development Bank, forecasted to be at a rate of 7% in 2019. Chroy Changvar, a district and peninsula in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital city is swiftly developing. Connected by the Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge and Cambodia-Japan Friendship Bridge, this charming district has a lot to offer, on top of its scenic Mekong river view.

Celebrating quality lifestyle and enriching experiences, CC Peninsula Co Ltd., organized a sharing session titled, “The Peninsula 2019 Year-End Sharing Session” for its clients and partners to enrich their knowledge about the finance, investment and development in Cambodia. The sharing session was held on the 19th of December 2019 at The Peninsula Sales Gallery in the Chroy Changvar district, featuring 3 prominent speakers, Mr. Yong Ching San of RHB Cambodia, Mr. Thomas O’Sullivan of Realestate.com.kh and His Excellency Khliang Huot, the Chroy Changvar District Governor.

The sharing session was met with a warm response from the guests as the seats start to fill up starting with the guests of honor, Oknha Dr Chear Ratana, Chairman of CC Peninsula Co., Ltd and Mr. Kam Chin Seng, Managing Director of CC Peninsula Co., Ltd and Mr. Johnson Huang, Representative of CC Peninsula Co., Ltd’s Project Partner. Once the emcee start introducing the speakers, guests can be seen intently listening as the sharing session begins.

Mr. Yong Ching San, Head of Credit Management of RHB Cambodia, kicked off the sharing session with his talk titled, “Cambodia: Economic Overview”. He shared about the GDP growth that is projected to remain strong at above 7%, and how the rental rate for mid-range and high-end condo has increased by 4.3% and 3% q-o-q respectively.

Following that, guests were then treated to a talk titled, “Trends in Real Estate Sector” by Mr. Thomas O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of realestate.com.kh. Interestingly, according to realestate.com.kh’s Consumer Sentiment Survey 2019, local investors realizes that condominiums are more rentable and therefore are starting to buy condos as investments.

Subsequently, the most valued and respected speaker of the day, His Excellency, Khliang Huot, the Chroy Changvar District Governor, took the stage and shared about how the Chroy Changvar district has been speedily developing with many infrastructures such as National Road 6, Win Win Boulevard and Prek Pnov bridge. Guests were tuned in and focused as His Excellency engaged them in his captivatingly informative talk.

After a quick question and answer session, CC Peninsula Co., Ltd’s Managing Director, Mr. Kam Chin Seng presented a token of appreciation to all 3 speakers. As the sharing session concludes, guests were treated to an array of delicious food and drinks. With upbeat music playing in the background, guests can be seen actively interacting with the three speakers and enriching their Thursday afternoon at the “The Peninsula 2019 Year End Sharing Session.”

Rising 25 storeys over the serene district of Chroy Changvar and the Mekong River, and encompassing 161 fully furnished residential units from studio to 3 bedrooms consisting of gross sizes ranging from 56.16 to 237.27 square meters, The Peninsula Private Residences is a family oriented lifestyle condominium project situated in the fast developing Chroy Changvar district in Phnom Penh. The project offers a unique blend of privates residences, varied facilities and hospitality-inspired services for a complete lifestyle investment.