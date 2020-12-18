Official Launch of La Boutique of Excellence by Sofitel

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra officially launched a new online platform for La Boutique of Excellence with surprising flash sale for customers as Christmas Gifts

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra is excited to introduce its new online shopping platform – La Boutique.

La Boutique is a brand-new website extension of Sofitel Phnom Penh which unlocks a wide range of possibility and practicality for guests.

The online shop is the perfect way to treat your loved ones with vouchers to their attention, offer them an exclusive staycation, a dining experience as well as Gift Vouchers redeemable on-site. From Staycation, Dinners, Flowers to Art Pieces, the very best of Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra is just a few clicks away and offers an easy access, contactless, fast and reliable experience.

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra also shows effort in performing stringent sanitary measures to prevent from COVID-19 spread. Get the very best of the 5-star hotel from home and even more to come in the near future.

Get your Christmas Gift from Sofitel Online Boutique!

To celebrate this special occasion of official launching of La Boutique, Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra offers an amazing special deal for customer as a gift for Christmas.

The hotel offers 25 Rooms at $25 Net only for a staycation on the 25th of December.

Available only on at https://my.sofitel-phnompenh-phokeethra.com, the vouchers will be sold on the Monday 21st December 2020 from 11AM on a first come first served basis.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

Booking via Online Boutique only

Valid for 2 adults on the 25th December only

Additional adult $50 net & additional child $25 net

Prepaid non-refundable, non-modifiable

Offer can be book one time only

ID required upon check-in and must match the name used for the purchase

For more information about La Boutique and getting the special offer: https://my.sofitel-phnompenh-phokeethra.com/