Nature encounters luxury at Siem Reap’s famous resort

Located only 5 minutes away from the famed Angkorian Temples complex, the resort offers an unparalleled experience surrounded by luxuriant and manicured greeneries. Around its botanical garden composed by lakes as well as an abundant variety of trees and flowers, peace and relaxation are easily found. Everything is setup to create a meaningful experience. In the morning, walk by the pond leading to the swimming pool and sit down to learn how lotus folding with our passionate florists. Then, our Garden Library, overlooking the Sala Lake depicts the tranquillity of the resort, a nod to observe nature, read a book or listening to birds songs.

More than a Botanical Garden, Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is also a unique home for birds. Their presence is in perfect harmony with the beauty of the garden, therefore redefine luxury. Enjoy a breakfast on the terrace or sit back at Explorer’s Tales Bar to see some of them in the bird house. In addition, Phokeethra Country Club counts over 70 species of birds that make the golf course a unique Bird Sanctuary, protected by untouched areas, away from the city. Get ready for an exceptional Bird Watching Activity at our Golf Course in partnership with Cambodia Bird Guide Association.

Besides, either with friends, family or in couple, there is always a way to entertain yourself during your stay. Take a bike to ride around the city and its countryside. Discover the beauty of Siem Reap’s surroundings, its rice paddies, Phnom Krom, villages, or temples. Our Culinary Experts have you covered with a delicious selection of picnic to enjoy either at the hotel or to take away. Then, to boot your experience, spend family quality time fishing in our lake, or dedicated activities such as treasure hunt, Le Petit Prince Travel Diary.

Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort is one of the most heavily awarded hotels in the country. The property receives local and international recognitions from readers of the famed Condé Nast Traveller, travel specialists of Forbes Recommended Guide, Haute Grandeur, IAGTO as well as Travel+Leisure but also governmental organisations for the contribution towards the environment and the community. In 2020, over 21 awards were received by Siem Reap’sunique resort.

The hotel will offer exclusive deals until 31st March 2021 with room rates starting from $120 net per night. Whether you prefer a romantic all-inclusive package, discover our Luxury Weekend Getaway at $590+++ per person. All offers are available on www.sofitel-angkor-phokeethra.com and booking h3123-re@sofitel.com or +855 63 964 600.