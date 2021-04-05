LA COLLECTION BY SOFITEL, DECLINAISON A NEW THEMED-STAYCATIONS AT SOFITEL PHNOM PENH PHOKEETHRA

At the occasion of Khmer New Year Celebration, free your mind with our exclusive packages

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra introduces 4 new staycations to free your mind and celebrate Khmer New Year.

Starting at $250 per night, “La Collection by Sofitel” presents tailored experiences for couples, families or friends around Detox, Chic Picnic, Chef in Camp & Family Escape.

Those offers include a night-stay in Superior Room, Daily Breakfast, 10% off restaurants & bars, complimentary mini-bar (replenished daily) as well as the activity of your choice.

Book on La Boutique and get a complimentary upgrade to Luxury Room (value of $50 Net).

Learn more about these offers at https://my.sofitel-phnompenh-phokeethra.com/product-category/staycation/experience-collection/