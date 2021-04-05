Partner Content

LA COLLECTION BY SOFITEL, DECLINAISON A NEW THEMED-STAYCATIONS AT SOFITEL PHNOM PENH PHOKEETHRA

At the occasion of Khmer New Year Celebration, free your mind with our exclusive packages

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra
April 5, 2021

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra introduces 4 new staycations to free your mind and celebrate Khmer New Year.

Starting at $250 per night, “La Collection by Sofitel” presents tailored experiences for couples, families or friends around Detox, Chic Picnic, Chef in Camp & Family Escape.

Those offers include a night-stay in Superior Room, Daily Breakfast, 10% off restaurants & bars, complimentary mini-bar (replenished daily) as well as the activity of your choice.

Book on La Boutique and get a complimentary upgrade to Luxury Room (value of $50 Net).

Learn more about these offers at https://my.sofitel-phnompenh-phokeethra.com/product-category/staycation/experience-collection/


