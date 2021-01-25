JTI Cambodia – The First Company Certified as Global Top Employer in the Country

The Institute spent seven months to conduct an independent research and investigation on JTI Cambodia. After completing the process, the Institute verified, recognized and certified that the Company is on the right track to give its employees the best supports above the market offers and has put the employees as a top priority in the business strategy by providing them excellent working conditions, fair pay, very competitive benefits and meaningful learning and development opportunities.

Katerina Lapshynova, People and Culture Director of JTI Cambodia, explained that JTI employees have enjoyed flexible working time that the Company didn’t track their in-and-out hour; fair pay and very competitive benefits such as private medical plans for employees and their dependents (spouse and children); safety of the employees that from time to time the Company provided quality safety trainings and monthly special incentive to the field force to ensure there is zero injury; Elevate academy, personal and leadership coaching with global-certified professional coach and world class e-learning platforms such Harvard Business School, edX, LinkedIn Learning; equal family leave which employees (mother, father and same-sex parents) have a child could receive 20 weeks of leave with full pay; and Diversity and Inclusion which gives full freedom to employees to be themselves.

She added that during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company has provided all employees protective equipment such as face masks, hand sanitizer, face shields; special fund program for employees with financial emergency; and knowledge and information sharing about the outbreak developments.

Even though most of the businesses affected by the pandemic, JTI Cambodia kept all employees so they could have jobs and all the benefits including the year-end bonus to support their family during difficult time.

“This Top Employer certification is the confirmation that JTI Cambodia has constantly provided our people the opportunity to develop their career under the best conditions in order to perform to their highest abilities while being themselves,” she said.

Commenting on what it means to work for a Global Top Employer, Ven Sovann, Regional Sales Manager, and local winner of the Corporate Inspire Awards 2020, JTI Cambodia says: “To me, JTI sincerely cares about its employees. The Company believes in us and promotes the values of equality, fairness, and diversity. As a Top Employer, I expect JTI to continue being transparent, listening to its employees and providing fair career opportunities. I am proud of working here and being part of something big.”

Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 1,691 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.