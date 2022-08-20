Hydropower, urban art, refugee resettlement

Hello Globe readers,

This week, Southeast Asia Globe welcomes veteran multimedia journalist Caleb Quinley as an editor. Currently based in Chiang Mai, Caleb has lived in Thailand for more than 20 years in both urban and rural areas. He primarily covers autocracy, dissident culture, and human rights in Southeast Asia with a focus on the rise of regional authoritarianism. As a freelancer, his work has been featured in National Geographic, The Guardian, Al Jeezera, The Independent, VICE News, and Globe.

Why join Globe? I’ve joined Globe as an Editor as I think the paper is doing important work. Southeast Asia Globe has a reputation of pursuing long form investigative stories, and we want to continue to prioritise more thought-out and well researched pieces. It’s also a great place to go for regional correspondents and freelancers to pitch deep ideas. It’s exciting that Globe plans to broaden its scope of work, and develop even more high impact narrative stories in the coming months and years.

How has living in Thailand influenced you? Growing up in Thailand has given me a deep connection to the region. I consider Thailand home, it has my heart, and I truly love the people here. My upbringing in the Kingdom has also played a significant role in shaping me into the person that I am today, and my love for the region motivates my journalism.

What’s something about you we wouldn’t know from your journalistic bio?

When I’m not pursuing my work, I am pretty much obsessed with Muay Thai. I’ve been training in martial arts for years, but I started fighting at a professional level about six months ago or so (I have two pro fights). When I’m not doing sports, I’m either reading, or watching documentaries, and hanging out with my two dogs and partner. In a nutshell, I’m basically a big nerd.

You’ll see Caleb’s byline in coming weeks! For now, we have a moving multimedia story on small-scale hydroelectric dams, and features on Malaysia-based refugees awaiting resettlement, the impact of Indonesia’s cyberlaw, and art historian Pamela Nguyen Corey’s book The City in Time,.

Enjoy the articles and have a good weekend.