Humans, environment, and biodiversity at high risk across Southeast Asia

Hello Globe readers,

Our features this week delve into the alarming effects of environmental challenges across the region and how artists take risks to expose such challenges through art and cinema. Recent surveys found that Southeast Asia’s women are not only at higher risk of climate anxiety but are also most affected by online sexual harassment. Meanwhile, as Myanmar’s marine biodiversity has a precarious future ahead, Vietnamese designers spread environmental awareness through fashion.

Gender equality is once again under the spotlight, with a recent survey reporting that women are more likely to suffer from distress fuelled by climate change. Melinda Martinus and Beatrice Riingen analysed how Southeast Asia’s women are exposed to a higher risk of climate anxiety compared to men, as the region remains one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

As Myanmar continues to be heavily affected by deadly conflicts, the country’s marine ecosystem is at a critical threshold. In an in-depth piece in collaboration with Frontier Myanmar’s Allegra Mendelson, Globe’s Anton L. Delgado dives into the alarming finding of a survey on Myanmar’s aquatic biodiversity.

In the meantime, a group of young Vietnamese entrepreneurs aims to educate their peers about environmental awareness through retro fashion. Brendan Ryan shows how second-hand shops in Vietnam can become a means to sustainable clothing.

But environmental concerns are not the only source of challenges across the region. While scams and trafficking in person have been an alarming reality across Asia for some time now, Matt Friedman reports the less-known but equally worrisome truth about growing sexual harassment and trafficking in the Metaverse.

Globe’s Beatrice Siviero explores censorship and resilience through the stories of local filmmakers, who through events like the Blue Chair Film Festival, formerly known as Luang Prabang Film Festival, seek international networking and peer support.

That’s all for this week. We hope you enjoy the features.