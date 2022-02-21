Globe Media Asia appoints CEO

Established in 2007 in Phnom Penh, the media company that produces the regional feature journalism membership publication Southeast Asia Globe has appointed Daniel Marchette, its General Manager, as CEO to the company with immediate effect.

Besides Southeast Asia Globe, the company produces popular high-end print publications Discover Cambodia and Focus Cambodia, and a local lifestyle website in Khmer, Focus – Ready for Tomorrow. It also produces the podcast series Anakut and creates international quality multimedia content in video, photo and text formats to tell impactful and engaging stories for partners and its own titles.

Daniel Marchette has held various business development positions before joining Globe Media Asia in 2017. He oversaw the transition of Southeast Asia Globe from print to becoming a digital, membership driven feature journalism platform in 2019 and has introduced the addition of the multimedia production team, as well as the launch of Focus – Ready for Tomorrow.

In his new role, Daniel will be overseeing both the media business of the company and its further growth, as well as the communications firm Brains Communication, a sister company established in 2011. He will explore and develop synergies between the two companies and ensure that clients of the group receive a full range of editorial and commercial communications services including multimedia productions.