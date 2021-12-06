FWD Cambodia launches its Digital Academy and E-Gen Kid initiative

FWD Cambodia, a digital life insurer, has launched its FWD Digital Academy, a new training centre that is designated for sales professionals and E-Gen Kid, a customer engagement programme that provides interactive learning and games for children and families of customers

FWD Digital Academy focuses on teaching sales professionals comprehensive financial planning knowledge and industry best practices. The continuous learning module equips sales professionals to keep abreast with latest products, training schedules and consultation techniques, helping them to better understand the market and be more customer-led. FWD Digital Academy and its training curriculum has been approved and recognised by the Insurance Regulator of Cambodia (IRC) and the Insurance Association of Cambodia (IAC). Alongside the academy, FWD​ Cambodia has also launched a complementary leadership skills training programme – “Sustainability leadership in digital era” – exclusively for FWD Cambodia’s customers.

E-Gen Kid is a part of FWD Cambodia’s holistic customer engagement programmes. It offers a variety of “edutainment” activities for children of FWD’s customers. The activities include technology for kids, fun and creative DIY workshops, family shows, Kahoot sessions (game-based learning platform), storytelling and cooking workshops. All FWD customers are eligible to sign up their children for E-Gen Kid.

Rotha Chan, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Cambodia, said, “These two initiatives demonstrate our commitment to investing in the professional development of our salesforce and equipping them to fulfill our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. This is only the beginning of our journey and we’re here to support Cambodians to live life to the fullest and celebrate living. We’ll continue to introduce fun, interactive and fresh engagement activities for both our customers and salesforce.”

