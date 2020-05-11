FU LU ZU REOPENING

Fu Lu Zu is an elegant Chinese restaurant specializing in authentic Chinese cuisine with a distinctive culinary style. Our talented Chinese Chef will share with you his passion for cuisine from his native region – the Sichuan Province. Sichuan cuisine features bold flavors, particularly the pungency and spiciness resulting from liberal use of garlic and chili peppers, as well as the unique flavor of Sichuan pepper. You will appreciate our selection of soups, seafood dishes, meat and poultry, as well as other specialties from this splendid province.

Starting from this Friday 15th May 2020, Fu Lu Zu is reopening with a new offer for breakfast.



Breakfast from 6:30am till 10:30am

Lunch from 11:30am to 2:30pm

Dinner from 5:30pm to 9pm



Private rooms, easy and free car park available to make your culinary moment even more enjoyable.

Book a table now by visiting our website or calling us at +855 023 999 200