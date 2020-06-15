Do Forni Reopening

On Monday 15th June 2020, Do Forni is reopening a new dining experience, embracing a concept of New Menu, New Wine List, New Atmosphere. Our Italian Chef Valentino is crafting newly inspired dishes that take Italian cuisine to an elevated level; using innovative approach to traditional Italian fare, alongside an extensive selection of more than 60 wines from the cellar enhances the dining experience.

Do Forni New Menu showcases fresh seafood delicacies including Canadian Lobster, Atlantic King Scallop, Diamond Sturgeon Oscietre Caviar, King Prawn, and Black Cod Fish, alongside with succulent cut of finest meat – San Danielle Ham and Australian Grass Fed Beef.

It has been incredible to have this opportunity to not only develop the menu but also the restaurant design to accommodate guests back. We have put all my heart and soul into creating something new that will impress every guest onboard Charles-Henri CHEVET, General Manager of Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra

Do Forni is recognized as the best Italian restaurant in Phnom Penh, where an authentic Italian dishes are prepared with the freshest of ingredients. It also features an open kitchen and an intimate spot that is suitable for all, from couples wishing for a romantic dinner through to business entertainment and groups of friends celebrating their lovely time together.

Come to celebrate the opening of Do Forni and embark upon Do Forni’s next voyage of innovative menu and pleasant atmosphere. We are looking forward to welcoming you!