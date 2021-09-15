Cambodia’s HealthTech leader TOVPET is celebrating their big win today in partnership with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications

In an effort to fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the community, TOVPET has collaborated with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications to make Covid-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to the public at cost price ranges from $2 - $2.9 per test

Now, people from all across the country can make a direct purchase of Covid-19 rapid test kits on https://store.tovpet.com and the tests will be delivered to your doorstep.

In addition to the delivery note, people usually spend from $1 – $2 for delivery service around Phnom Penh city alone. Thanks to the collaboration of TOVPET and their delivery partners, the delivery service is down to roughly $1 in Phnom Penh which consumers can save up to 50% for every purchase. For consumers in the provinces, the delivery service is from $2 – $2.5. TOVPET wants to ensure that the testing kits are affordable, easy-to-use, and are readily available to everyone who needs to test regularly to ensure safety of yourself, your loved ones, and community.

TOVPET is a telehealth platform that aims to provide easy access to quality healthcare to Cambodian people, especially people living in the provinces or remote areas of Cambodia. TOVPET connects patients to licensed and qualified doctors using chat, voice, and video call. After having an appointment with your doctor, you can get a prescription from the doctor and medications will instantly be delivered to your home within a day. Currently, there are more than 900 pharmacies across the country that are partnered with TOVPET and ready to deliver the medicines according to your prescription at your doorstep. More importantly, there are pharmacists/ nurses available for free virtual medication counseling whenever you feel unwell or want to place an order on the website. Access to healthcare just got a lot easier with TOVPET.

“Today is a small win for PillTech and TOVPET but a big win for HealthTech adoption in Cambodia. We’d like to express our gratitude toward the hardworking team at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications in our collaboration to make the Covid-19 rapid test kits more available, accessible and affordable to Cambodian citizens. More importantly, we appreciate your initiatives in supporting Cambodia tech startups, especially in the healthcare industry. It has been a huge facilitation through digitalization as patients can meet licensed and qualified doctors virtually using chat, voice, and video call.” says Dr. CHEA Vireak, CEO and Founder of TOVPET.

You can now make a direct purchase of the Asan Easy Test and Healgen Antigen Rapid Test at:

For end users/ consumers: https://store.tovpet.com or www.mptc.gov.kh/rt For pharmacy retailers: http://ordering.pilltech.com.kh

For more information: call or telegram: @tovpetKH or 099 914 657 or 096 3000 831.