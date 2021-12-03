Trusted pharmacist and founder of pharmacy app Pilltech, Dr. Chea Vireak, wins Best Digital Startup at the Cambodian ICT Awards 2021

Cambodia’s digital healthcare industry is showing signs of market-driven growth as local startup PillTech nabs the Best Digital Startup award at the Cambodia ICT Awards hosted by Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology (CADT), and sponsored by the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC)

Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Chea Vireak started PillTech to address some of the biggest healthcare challenges in the industry faced by pharmacists – namely digitalization, medication sourcing and supply chain management. PillTech is a digital ordering platform built by a multidisciplinary team of pharmacists, software developers and business experts to free more time for pharmacists to consult their patients, addressing both healthcare and business concerns with one simple solution.

“When I returned to Cambodia from the U.S. 9 years ago, I never would have thought I would build and manage my own startup. Affordable and accessible healthcare is still needed in our country and that’s why PillTech has taken this mission to bring quality healthcare closer to everyone.”, says founder Dr. Chea Vireak.

PillTech’s launch in 2020 was met with timely success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen month-on-month growth since its inception. Pharmacists are busy with business operations and need simple software solutions to procure safe and affordable products for their business, which in turn benefits millions of patients directly. The pandemic accelerated related change has led Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors to search for more efficient online sale channels to help lower operational costs while improving services to pharmacy owners. PillTech has been able to bridge this gap and intends to scale their impact and delivery to the market.

“Thanks to our Minister, H.E. Chea Vandeth and his colleagues at MPTC, and H.E. Dr. Seng Sopheap and the team from CADT, for always supporting tech startups. We need our government’s support more than ever due to the rapidly changing market, quality of resources and global competitiveness. We need further guidance on rules and regulations as startups innovate faster than lawmakers can regulate, and continue to provide funding from the government to empower more tech startups in the future” says Dr. Chea Vireak, “Most importantly, I’d like to thank my team at PillTech – Ket Sakda (CTO), Kroeun Sina (COO) and Meas Chinrith (Head of Procurement) for believing in our vision, today is just the beginning!”

PillTech is a pharmacy ordering platform built by pharmacists for business growth and community health. PillTech’s team understands that healthcare professionals can be overwhelmed with day to day business challenges from medication sourcing to inventory management, and has designed tools to help pharmacists manage their backend so they can spend more time with their patients and the business.