LINES OF THOUGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

Lines of thought across
Southeast Asia

Everything
else

Southeast Asia Globe is member-supported publication featuring in-depth journalism that promotes a more informed, inclusive and sustainable future. Members work with our team to shape our editorial direction and hold us accountable.

 

Be a part of the story. Subscribe today!


Editorial

All about environment

From carbon emissions in Singapore to fish conservation in the Mekong River

Written By:
avatar-Beatrice Siviero
Beatrice Siviero
June 17, 2023
All about environment

Hello Globe readers,

First and foremost, happy Philippines’ Independence Day to all our Filipino friends. On 12 June, the Philippines commemorated its 125th year since the declaration of independence from Spain. 

Before diving into the features, a quick reminder to you all about our mid-year deal. You have 14 more days to sign up for our annual membership for just half the price and get access to our stories. Make sure you don’t miss it! We’re an independent publication and your support is our strongest pillar, so a huge thank you from us all in advance.

This week, the Globe spoke with the climate chief of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and former U.K. Energy Minister Claire Perry O’Neill about environmentally friendly and profitable solutions to cut carbon emissions in Singapore. 

In the meantime, as Singapore works on air pollution, in Cambodia experts are attempting to save the world’s largest freshwater fish in the Mekong River. The Globe also spoke with National Geographic Explorer Zeb Hogan about the tagging and releasing process to track critically-endangered fish.

That’s all for today, may you have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the features!

Latest

For big business, a puzzle: How to cut carbon while keeping profits

Globe’s Amanda Oon

Interviews

Swimming with ‘monsters’: Behind the search for the world’s largest freshwater fish

Globe’s Anton L. Delgado

Read More

Read more articles


Share