ABC Extra Stout Presents ‘The Exceptional’ Campaign to Celebrate Inspirational Cambodians With Short Films and a Talk Show Series on PNN TV

ABC Extra Stout launches the 'The Exceptional' campaign to celebrate exceptional Cambodians and to inspire the next generation of young Cambodians to discover what it means to “Be Exceptional”

This campaign from Cambodia’s “Number 1 Stout” will celebrate 10 exceptional Cambodians across 5 major industries including art, business, culinary art, E-sports, and music, as they share their life stories, future goals and tips for success. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC hopes that this campaign helps motivate young Cambodians to remain positive and focused in their pursuit of an exceptional life.

ABC’s 10 “Exceptional People” will each star in dynamic short films that document their own challenges, and how they overcame them to achieve remarkable things in their professions. The 10 Exceptional People are as follows:

Thyda Thaung – Business A young salt farming entrepreneur on a mission to elevate the quality and standards of Cambodia’s salt farming industry. Through hard work and dedication, this multi-award winning business woman has taken her Kampot business to international markets.

Sopheakmonkol Sok – Business Sopheakmonkol is a Forbes Top 30 under-30 list-maker for his role as co-founder and CEO of web and mobile development company Codingate. He is one of the first entrepreneurs to advocate for innovation in Cambodia’s tech landscape.

RavenBlaze – E-Sports A pioneer vlogger in Cambodia whose popular YouTube channel, RavenBlaze99, has more than 275,000 subscribers.

Chef Nak – Culinary Art Cambodia’s first female celebrity chef, aiming to preserve Cambodian cuisine and bring it to the international stage.

Chef Nara – Culinary Art A critically-acclaimed chef and guest judge on one of the most popular cooking competitions in Cambodia. Nara is currently the Head Chef and Restaurant Consultant at the elegantly-designed concept restaurant, Vehaa Skybar.

Peap Tarr – Art A Cambodian-New Zealand street artist whose unique graffiti-style paintings have inspired a renaissance in urban art in Cambodia. Peap Tarr’s intricate artworks that draw from Cambodia’s rich cultural history can be found in public and private spaces in Phnom Penh, and in cities around the world.

Sai – Music Popular singer, entertainer and celebrity philanthropist, whose “Run with Sai” campaign has raised money for a variety of charitable causes, and inspires many young Cambodians to do the same.

P-Sand – Music One of the early shapers of Cambodia’s local music landscape. Talented lead singer, songwriter, and composer of the Cambodian rock band, P-Sand, and the creative genius behind hits such as “Teveda” and “Khmer Loy9”.

Seihaream Dyna – E-Sports One of the first Cambodians to become an official Facebook Streaming Partner in recognition of the high quality of his gaming streaming content.

Chhan Dina – Art A prolific painter and sculptor whose insightful and detailed works on daily life in Cambodia have been exhibited in her home country, as well as the US, France, Singapore, and Colombia.

ABC will also partner with PNN Television Network to produce 8 episodes of a must-see talk-show series entitled “The Exceptional”. Hosted by the charismatic duo of Miss Universe Cambodia 2020 Sarita Reth and Dara “Summer” Ousakphea, this series will showcase the stories of the 10 Exceptional Cambodians every Saturday at 8:00pm, from 4 September until 23 October 2021. In the final episode, a panel of celebrity judges including Prince Tesso Sisowath, founder and Director of Re-Edge Architecture + Design Hun Chansan, CEO of Sabay Digital Media Chy Sila, and, alongside representatives from PNN and Globe Media, will select one of the 10 “Exceptional People” to receive USD$20,000, half of which they can donate to a foundation or cause of their choice.

“To Be Exceptional is to have confidence and belief in one’s self to achieve success in life beyond just material items. Whether it’s building businesses, shaping society, or simply following one’s passion off the beaten path, these are the attributes of a Lion who chooses to lead the way. We are honored to have these 10 exceptional Cambodians in our campaign, and we hope that many will be inspired to follow in their footsteps,” said Loic de Laubriere, Marketing Director of HEINEKEN Cambodia.

