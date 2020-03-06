A Women’s Day Celebration for all week long

Phnom Penh, 6th March 2020 – Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, one of the national wide leading hospitality companies, celebrates this International Women’s Day all week long, honoring a complimentary Afternoon Tea voucher to every women with who dine in every evening Seafood Paradise Buffet, Saturday Sushi Buffet, and Women’s Day Sunday Brunch, from 2nd to 8th March.

International Women’s Rights Day is an opportunity to reaffirm those values and to support all our female employees around the world – and women in general – in their rights. This year, we want to highlight the commitment of all generations of women employees who work side by side every day and who each in their own way dare! Stories of women – and men – who have committed themselves and are committed today, in their own way, to changing mentalities.

Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra also takes this opportunity to empower its women employees by appointing some of the brightest women talents or senior leadership roles with recognition awards, alongside with lunch gathering of all 124 women employee at La Coupole on Friday, 6th March.“As the leader representative of Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra, I am so honored in empowering women and embracing everyone coming from different profiles to make our company a great workplace for everyone,” said Mr.Charles-Henri Chevet. “Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra has long provided opportunities to create a diverse and inclusive environment strengthens our culture and community and drives competitiveness.”