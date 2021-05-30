What we learned from nature: a reflection of Cambodian Eats!

Well, it has finally come to the end for the Cambodian Eats! program. I believe that most people might have seen a lot already about the products which we had been working on so far and I also believe that some people have already understood the message which the Cambodian Eats! program wants to spread. However, there might be some people who did not get the full message of this project too, so let me tell you one more time about what Cambodian Eats! work means.

Cambodian Eats! Is meant to illustrate the culture, identity, and lifestyle of people who live in different parts of Cambodia, while also reflecting on the environmental issue which those people have faced by telling their stories through the exploration of local cuisines. That is what the FOCUS team, and us trainees, have been working on so hard for the past four months.

Being a part of this program was a great opportunity and experience for me. Starting from finding sources until the publishing of an article, everything was an important lesson. At first, I thought that finding and contacting the sources was hard as we had never met before. I wondered “How can this be possible?”. However, I started to realize that this was a great opportunity for me to build my connections with new people. Also, it allowed me to learn how to control my nerves and build my confidence. After the discussion with local people, I had a better understanding of the way they live, their culture and the popular foods in their area. Also, I had the chance to communicate with some organizations which helped me to better understand the living conditions of others in Cambodia.

Everything was perfect for me until the lockdown happened due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Cambodia. Honestly, I am not a person who is good at writing or structuring stories so I often need a mentor to guide me. During the locking down things changed as everyone started to work from home and communications moved online. As you all may know, speaking through online calls is not the same as face to face. Another negative aspect of the lockdown was that I did not get a chance to travel to the province that I was assigned to cover and was unable to see everything with my own eyes.

In the end, Cambodian Eats! was a great opportunity for me to improve both my hard and soft skills. It taught me to see every corner of the world, not only what is directly around me. It taught me how important a clean environment is and showed me how youth, like myself, can contribute to protecting the environment and natural resources. Finally, it gave me a chance to learn about and experience how a newsroom works, which is important for a journalism student like myself. Thank you Cambodian Eats! and the Focus team for all these great lessons and the help along the way.