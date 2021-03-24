What are the prospects for peace in Myanmar? Plus, hot huskies …

Following up my Letter from the Editor this week, in which I wrapped up what has been a bitter-sweet year for the Globe (if you haven’t already, you can read that here: How hitting our lowest ebb saved the Globe), I’m temporarily stepping in for Andrew writing this week’s editorial.

This week has been a strange one for our team in many respects, we’ve got an all-consuming, potentially very transformative project on the go right now. I’m desperate to tell you more, but I can’t reveal details until all things are set in place. We’re hoping to make an announcement next week about what this story will entail – if it comes together, you won’t be disappointed.

Turning to this week’s coverage, we’re leading with another great and timely piece by Globe reporter Allegra Mendelson, looking at the potential for reconciliation between the Myanmar military and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, who aspire to be recognised as Myanmar’s legitimate government.

With rumours swirling about its potential as a next development mega-project in Phnom Penh after a 50-year lease emerged this week, Globe editor and senior reporter Andrew Haffner also visited Koh Meas (Island of Gold) to meet with the small, bucolic community currently stationed there.

We also look at child protestors in Bangkok, hot huskies across the region and wrap things up with a feast for the eyes as we hark back to Saigon Zoo in 1970.

Back to normal service with Andrew next week! Take care.