The future is female

In honour of International Women’s Day 2020, we crafted a week-long ‘Recognising Resilience’ campaign, devoting our stories to Southeast Asian women who’ve made great strides towards social justice and gender equality.

On Monday, we dug into our past stories on women’s issues from across the region, looking at some of the victories and setbacks, women have tackled in the last twelve years through the lens of our coverage.

We went on to profile two Malaysian cartoonists who are challenging conventions through art, and on Wednesday we sat down with Cambodia’s women union leaders, who in the face of EBA’s partial withdrawal are left to fight for their livelihoods.

On Thursday, we unwrapped an old secretive tradition that has seen Filipino ‘Binukot’ women secluded from society behind closed walls, awaiting suitors for decades – but no longer.

We concluded our series with an interview with young Rohingya activist Yasmin Ullah, who has helped take the plight of the Rohingya people to the world’s highest court.

We hope you’ve been inspired as much as we have by the brave women smashing stereotypes in this week’s stories! Breaking down gender barriers is a difficult task, one that the Southeast Asia Globe remains wholeheartedly committed to. This year, you’ll be seeing a lot more stories that have been written by women, for women – just like this project. Read more about the women-led team of this campaign here.

